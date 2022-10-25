Devastation: Nigeria’s energy sector hit by ravaging flood

The petroleum and power sectors in Nigeria have been hit by flood, which has devastated many states in the country, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Many stakeholders, including the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have decried the colossal losses suffered by the operators in the sector as a result of the current flood in many states of Nigeria.

Reports indicate that many communities in oil and gas producing areas of the Niger Delta are currently flooded, therefore, putting oil and gas facilities at severe risk of shutting down production. This could negatively impact Nigeria’s crude oil exports, which have been limited by oil theft.

Analysts opined that a decline in Nigeria’s export earnings would severely impact government’s revenue and worsen Nigeria’s fiscal challenges. The flood also made some installations, such as poles and wires, for electricity to collapse, thereby disrupting the supply and distribution of electricity.

Furthermore, it is also said that it prevented some electricity workers from doing their work, thereby affecting the generation and distribution of electricity in some parts of Nigeria.

MOMAN laments losses

Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, said that operators in the industry had suffered huge losses as a result of the flood. He noted that the flood dislocated the supply chain, adding that it was imperative for full restoration of distribution activities.

Isong said: “It will have and has already had a negative impact on the petroleum industry and the entire energy sector. “With respect to the petroleum industry, many people, who have found themselves on the flood challenge, are our members and independent marketers.

The costs to their business either in terms of lossin business and the cost they will have to pay with respect to cleaning up their filling stations and making it fit for business will be enormous.

“So we empathise with those in our industry, who were struggling already and will need to are many, either in costs or who will struggle to recover from the loss. “The important thing, for now, is to get products to rehabilitate the supply chain. The pipelines are not working so products upcountry go by road.

Trucks have struggled to get products to their final destinations. “So it has disrupted businesses but we are hopeful that as we move into the dry season, the flood will subside and the trucks with are laden with petroleum products will find their way to the stations of the country.”

IPMAN decries negative impacts

IPMAN Chairman of NNPC Depot, Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amao, said the floods had made many operators in the industry incure financial losses and other costs associated with the disruption of their normal business activities.

He stated that many of them had lost petroleum products while many of their trucks have either spoilt or been trapped in the floods. He raised the alarm that there could be a rise in the prices of petroleum products resultantly. Amoo said: “Flood is a work of nature.

It is beyond everybody’s control except the one they said came from the Cameroon dam that they opened which Nigerian government was supposed to have collaborated with that country so that they will determine when they will open the dam so that it will not affect our country because I learnt that there is a dam in Cameroon when it is opened, it affects us here in Nigeria tremendously negatively.

“So government should build dam for Nigeria and it should not be far from theirs so that when that dam is opened, we can use some of the water, either for irrigation or power generation instead of allowing the water to become a flood and affect other country’s interests.

“It has affected the petroleum sector seriously, Currently, some trucks are spoilt, some are soaked in deep water while some of them, the content in them are no longer useful, because of the kind of flood they faced. “Many trucks were covered with water in Kogi and Niger.

It is only when people stood on top of the truck that they were able to know there is an object there. “If government will quickly wake up and address the challenge before it becomes something else, I think it will be good. “Definitely there will be an increase in price and shortage in the prices, not only that of gas but all other commodities that are affected by the flood.”

Osatuyi also raised the alarm that with the flooding, which affected op-erational activities in the petroleum market, and the force majeure declared by the Nigeria Liquefied and Natural Gas company (NLNG), on its 22.2 million ton per year Bonny LNG export facility, the cost of gas would likely rise.

He said that the rise could be such that the cost of filling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in Nigeria could rise above N12,000 by November, up from the current cost of N9,800. The price of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in Nigeria increased from N7,000 in September 2021 to N9,400, on May 31, 2022, and N9,800 in October.

Osatuyi said: “It is not impossible that the price of 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas will reach or even be more than N12,000 since NLNG has declared a force majeure in their operation. Since it has come, it means that there will be some shortage which will increase the price. It is not surprising that it can reach N12,000. It can even reach any price depending on supply and demand factors.”

NLNG’s force majeure

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Andy Odeh, had in a statement said the company was declaring a force majeure due to the flood.

Force majeure is a common clause in contracts that essentially frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the control of the parties, such as a war, strike, riot, crime, epidemic, or sudden legal change, prevents one or both parties from fulfilling their obligations under the contract.

Odeh said: “NLNG has declared force majeure on product supplies from its production facilities on Bonny Island, Nigeria following the declaration of force majeure by all its upstream gas suppliers.

“The notice by the gas suppliers was a result of high flood water levels in their operational areas, leading to a shut-in of gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas supply to NLNG. Consequently, NLNG activate force majeure clauses in accordance with the Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA) provisions.”

Displacement, damage, deaths

The flood, which started in early October, has seen thousands of travellers stranded. It has affected no fewer than 31 of Nigeria’s 36 states. The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said more than 600 had died and more than one million had been displaced due to the flood, which has been described as Nigeria’s worst flooding in a decade.

The minister said that the flood was so devasting that 2,407 persons have been injured, a total of 2.5 million people have been affected and 82,053 houses have been completely damaged.

Minister reacts

Though there were insinuations that the release of water from the Lagbo Dam in Cameroon caused the latest flood and so some people blames the governments of both countries, the Minister of Power, Aliyu Adamu, attributed the cause of the flooding largely to disregard for nature and proper planning by people over the years.

He said: “The flood is a combination of many things. First and foremost, there is a natural disaster, like an earthquake and everything. There is an act of God but there is also a human aspect to it. For this, for hundreds of years, well, decades, we have been deforesting our lands, we have been degrading our soil, that is one aspect.

“Secondly, many Nigerians just refuse to be law-abiding. They have built on water courses, they have blocked drains and water channels. So many activities have been done.

Yes.

And of course, I will accept that there are certain strategies that are to be taken, maybe engineering solutions, that over a long period of time have not been addressed, but that is also probably because of the nature and the level of our economy. It is a combination of so many issues, really.”

