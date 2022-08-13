Travel & Tourism

Develop stronger music brand for Nigeria, Runsewe tells PMAN

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has been tasked on the importance of developing stronger music brand for Nigeria, using the veritable platform at their disposal to uplift Nigerian musical industry and unify the country This charge was given by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, when he recently played host to PMAN’s executive members in his Abuja headquarters office.

Runsewe told the executive members that PMAN has a big role to play in spreading the message of unity to heal the wounds and rekindle the hopes, yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians who continually strive for a better tomorrow. He further stated that the time is ripe for a strong collaboration between NCAC and PMAN in developing and promoting stronger Nigerian brand through music, adding that in other parts of the world, music is an important tool to drive home the demands of the people and at the same time gets the attention of the government. According to DG, who is also the President of the World Crafts Council for African Region, reiterated the need for the association to remain focused and create a platform for all musicians all over the country to have a unifying voice.

He charged them on producing a Nigerian song that will unify all the different ethnic groups in the country. Speaking earlier, the President of PMAN, Pretty Okafor said they were in the Council headquarters to express their appreciation to Runsewe for the fatherly role he played to ensure the return of peace to the association. He disclosed that under the new leadership of the association, all musicians in the country have been duly registered and are enjoying royalties from their works through a partnership created with Zenith Bank of Nigeria Plc.

 

