Develop traditional wrestling to attract tourists, Amachree advises govt

Father of Tourism in Nigeria and former President, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Chief Mike Amachree, has called on the different tiers of government in the country to develop traditional wrestling as a means of attracting tourists due to it entertainment and economic value. Amachree, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, said that it has become very imperative for the government to develop traditional games like wrestling as this will help the youths to be gainfully engaged, develop their personalities as individuals, and help promote the culture and tradition of the people of Nigeria. Also, he said youths being engaged in traditional wrestling will help reduce crimes in the society and boost Nigerian tourism content. According to him; “There is no tribe in Nigeria that does not engage in traditional wrestling in different forms. It is a healthy traditional sporting activity. The government should develop and promote it and encourage the youths to participate in it.

‘‘So many youths are interested in football, which is a foreign sport. It was brought from outside and popularised in Nigeria. Traditional wrestling in Nigeria can be compared to other sports and cultural activities. It is sometimes held during festivals. Some people like the Offa people in Kwara State celebrate it with a festival known as Ijakadi Lori Offa and Emohua Ikwerre land traditional wrestling of Rivers State. ‘‘Traditional wrestling attracts interest among youths, adults, senior citizens, young women, mature women, adult men, handicapped persons, prisoners, peasant farmers, civil servants, artisans, and others. “Like football, we can also do the same for traditional wrestling and promote it to world standards. Some West Africa countries like Senegal have promoted their traditional wrestling as a tourism product that people come from far and near to see.

We could equally do the same.’’ He further noted that; “I know in some parts of the country, like in the north, it is already a very popular traditional sport among locals and organised at different levels. In order to promote the traditional wrestling as a sport and tourism product, it needs government’s stamp of support and promotion.

“Also, in organising this kind of event as a tourism product, there are so many top tourism industry practitioners scattered all over the country that governments could consult; Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria’s (FTAN) President, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, Tarzan Balogun in Lagos, John Best in the Plateau, Mallan Kabir in Kaduna, Chief (Mrs.). Margaret Bolanle Fabiyi, Mr. Jemi Alade, and many others. ‘‘These are individuals who for so many years have been involved in the effort to develop Nigerian tourism and create viable tourism products that could attract the world to Nigeria. Also, great culture and tourism administrators like Otunba Segun Runsewe, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture could spearhead this move.”

