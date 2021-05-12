News

Developer, Enugu partner for $130m new city, 250-bed hospital

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

In a partnership aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to boost the economy and create jobs, a private firm, FIT Consult and Enugu State Government yesterday unveiled a new Smart City project estimated to cost $130 million at completion. Under the partnership, the state government is to provide the land, while FIT Consult, an indigenous real estate developer, would invest $130 million through its foreign partners. The Chief Executive Officer, FIT Consult, Mrs. Lauretta Aniagolu said the smart city project would offer a modern lifestyle district in Enugu, the first of its kind in the geo-political zone.

Aniagolu, who disclosed this yesterday during a facility tour of the project site by the executive members of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, noted that the project would consist of Nigeria’s premier health contourism district made up of 250-bed multi-specialty Turkish Hospital and 150- room Hilton Garden Inn. She said that the estate had a total land size of 1.2million square metres including service plots, 20km of cement-paved internal roads and would accommodate no fewer than 1,000 residences. “This will be the first time that the Hilton Hotel will be coming to the entire South- East and South-South geopolitical zones.

The facility will also have a technology hub, exhibition centre, constant power and light supply, among others,” she said. Aniagolu, however, said that no fewer than 500 workers and 30 local contractors had been engaged since work began at the site, and commended the state government for the collaboration with FIT Consult in the project. While adding that such partnership was part of job creation strategies, she noted: “For every 100 houses we build here, about 500 jobs are created. If we can get such collaboration from the government, it will not only create jobs, but also bring up residences for Nigerians.” Responding after the inspection, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, said that the royal fathers were satisfied with the project, even as the monarch lauded the state government for providing the enabling environment for the actualisation of the project.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Emergencies: Lagos plans Ambulance points for 57LGs, LCDAs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as LASEMA partners Health Ministry for improvved response time, service delivery In a bid to improve on response time during emergencies, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it was considering locating ambulance points in all the 57 local government areas and local council development areas across the state. This was even as the Lagos […]
News

Newborn baby dumped in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A newborn baby girl was discovered yesterday in the bush at Moferere area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The baby still had placenta attached to its umbilical cord with fresh blood all over her body. It was believed that the baby was dumped by her mother. A witness said the baby was without clothes and was […]
News

COVID-19: PDP seeks dissolution of PTF

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the disbandment of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha. In its place, the party called for “a convergence of experts in a special department under the purview of the National Centre for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica