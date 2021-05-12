Developer, Enugu partner for $130m new city, 250-bed hospital

In a partnership aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to boost the economy and create jobs, a private firm, FIT Consult and Enugu State Government yesterday unveiled a new Smart City project estimated to cost $130 million at completion. Under the partnership, the state government is to provide the land, while FIT Consult, an indigenous real estate developer, would invest $130 million through its foreign partners. The Chief Executive Officer, FIT Consult, Mrs. Lauretta Aniagolu said the smart city project would offer a modern lifestyle district in Enugu, the first of its kind in the geo-political zone.

Aniagolu, who disclosed this yesterday during a facility tour of the project site by the executive members of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, noted that the project would consist of Nigeria’s premier health contourism district made up of 250-bed multi-specialty Turkish Hospital and 150- room Hilton Garden Inn. She said that the estate had a total land size of 1.2million square metres including service plots, 20km of cement-paved internal roads and would accommodate no fewer than 1,000 residences. “This will be the first time that the Hilton Hotel will be coming to the entire South- East and South-South geopolitical zones.

The facility will also have a technology hub, exhibition centre, constant power and light supply, among others,” she said. Aniagolu, however, said that no fewer than 500 workers and 30 local contractors had been engaged since work began at the site, and commended the state government for the collaboration with FIT Consult in the project. While adding that such partnership was part of job creation strategies, she noted: “For every 100 houses we build here, about 500 jobs are created. If we can get such collaboration from the government, it will not only create jobs, but also bring up residences for Nigerians.” Responding after the inspection, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, said that the royal fathers were satisfied with the project, even as the monarch lauded the state government for providing the enabling environment for the actualisation of the project.

