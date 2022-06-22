Developers plead with Abia govt over electricity project in Aba

Estate developers under the umbrella of the Obingwu Non- Indigenes Association (ONIA) and residents of Obingwu in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, have pleaded with the state government to assist them extend new electricity connection to the town in order to consolidate the massive inflow of new settlers in the area. The developers under their association pleaded with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to assist them to restore electricity in the suburb, near Aba, stressing that if done, the area would help to decongest the town and ensure rapid development.
Related Articles
Biden lifts ban on Muslim migrants into U.S.
President Joe Biden of the United States of America hit the ground running on his first day in office, as he signed an executive action repealing two proclamations, informally known as the “Muslim ban” that restricted entry into the U.S. from majority-Muslim countries. He has directed the State Department to restart visa processing for individuals […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
45,140 students benefit from SPDC/SEPLAT empowerment programme
The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, SPDC/SEPLAT, Mr. Roger Brown, said yesterday that the firm has impacted on no fewer than 45,140 students since the inception of the Pearl Quiz competition in 2012. Brown stated this during the NNPDC/SEPLAG Pearl Quiz competition in which St. Michael Academy, Benin in Edo State, emerged winner […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UAE declares 6 Nigerians wanted for terrorism
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared six Nigerians wanted for terrorism. The Nigerians are on the list of 38 individuals and 15 organisations the country added to its terror designation list, according to foreign news platform, Al Arabaiya. Four Emiratis, two Lebanese, eight Yemenis, five Syrians, five Iranians, two Iraqis, one each from India, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)