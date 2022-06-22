News

Developers plead with Abia govt over electricity project in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Estate developers under the umbrella of the Obingwu Non- Indigenes Association (ONIA) and residents of Obingwu in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, have pleaded with the state government to assist them extend new electricity connection to the town in order to consolidate the massive inflow of new settlers in the area. The developers under their association pleaded with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to assist them to restore electricity in the suburb, near Aba, stressing that if done, the area would help to decongest the town and ensure rapid development.

 

Our Reporters

