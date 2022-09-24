Developing countries face challenges of climate change, extreme poverty, others-Osinbajo

As the world gears toward transition to green energy, Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has lamented that developing countries, including Nigeria, are faced with challenges of consequences of climate change, extreme poverty and others. Osinbajo, who called for more private sector participation in the nation’s transition to clean energy by ensuring the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan, said this on Thursday in Lagos, while delivering the keynote address at the 60th Anniversary Dinner of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Noting the effects of global climate crisis such as floods, desertification, rising water levels and record high temperatures, Osinbajo, in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, highlighted six aspects in reducing global net emissions to zero, as it relates to the developing world. He said, “Most countries, including Nigeria, agree that we must reduce global emissions to zero, in our case by 2060. We are major victims of the effects of climate change, but there are few important issues that we have flagged to our wealthier brother-countries in the global north. “The first is that we, in the developing world, are faced with two, not one crisis. One is climate change and the other is extreme poverty, the cause and consequence of which is energy poverty; or the fact that lack of access to electricity for millions is a cause of deepening poverty.”

He pointed out that African countries were the least emitters of carbon, adding that defunding of gas projects in order to force gasrich countries like Nigeria to stop using gas and use renewables instead was faulty. According to him, the proposal to ban the funding of fossil fuel projects made no distinction between upstream oil and coal exploration; and gas power plants for grid balancing stressing that no economy in the world has been known to use renewables solely to industrialize.

