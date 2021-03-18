Developing effective justice system

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world is no doubt spreading fast, killing faster and more easily transmittable compared to the first wave. However, the rate at which scores of Nigerians are contracting the virus is far from being imagined, as number of victims keeps soaring, going by the figures being released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NCDC said as at 15th March, 2021 number of confirmed cases rose from 152,616 to 160, 895 with 145, 752 discharged and 2, 016 deaths. According to NCDC, Lagos-57, 034, Abuja-19, 479, Plateau-8,992 and Kaduna—8, 804 had recorded COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the last 12months.

This statistics from the NCDC has revealed that about 20 per cent of new cases are being confirmed since the outbreak of the second wave and about 10 per cent of deaths. Strikingly, Lagos, Abuja, Plateau and Kaduna have recorded a spike in the number of Nigerians testing positive for COVID-19.

Following the alarming figure of number of victims of COVID-19, the Federal Government which initially unfolded a partial lockdown to stabilize economic activities in a regulated fashion said: “This is exactly what we did. We have been analyzing the data and we have been looking at the geographical areas that have been most affected and the different age groups.” Presidential Task Force (PTF) Incident Manager, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, put it bluntly: “Certainly, even if we are going to have a lockdown, it is not going to be a total lockdown. A couple of weeks back, we analysed the data and we identified the hotspot local government areas. Mostly, the areas affected are the urban local governments in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Plateau.

Even in most other states, it is the urban areas that are involved. So, if we are going to have any restriction, it will be in these areas.” Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has activated Coronavirus Disease Health Protection 2021 Law which has made face mask compulsory in public. Also, with a determined machinery to rid Nigeria of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria, like other nations of the world, penultimate week, took delivery of nearly 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

So far, about 8, 000 Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, have been vaccinated against the virus. This is not the first time Nigerian government will take steps at curtailing the killer virus. Although, the Federal Government has mustered the required courage to curtail the spread of COVID-19 through a series of interventions, the rising figure of the virus has not abated. In March last year, Nigeria, like many countries around the world, was forced to impose a lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19. Like all arms of government, the government’s ban on public gatherings and interstate travel also resulted in the judiciary’s suspension of court’s sittings between March and May 2020, except for hearing of cases considered urgent, essential or time-bound.

This, no doubt, has altered smooth workings of the judiciary, especially with difficulty in accessing justice, delay in the administration of justice and non-compliance with filing timelines. COVID-19 has also exposed incompetence and inefficiencies in a judiciary obsessed with forms, ceremony and legalism to the detriment of justice delivery and the common good. The pandemic, however, is an opportunity to reset processes and priorities for legitimate purposes in the nation’s judiciary.

It is time we invent a judiciary which will deploy the best legal minds, the most thoughtful and imaginative and upright Nigerians devoted to promoting law as an instrument of social integration and economic progress in pandemic era. With fresh plans by the government to impose lockdown in some states of the federation in COVID-19 second wave, following what is being considered as alarming and rising cases of the virus in Lagos, Abuja and Plateau, accessing justice delivery system may be endangered, especially as the upheaval being caused by the pandemic has impacted negatively on litigation processes and justice administration in the country.

Notwithstanding, judiciary, like other sectors being affected by COVID-19 imposed-world order should go back to the drawing board as the pandemic has occasioned the need for the development of an effective remote justice system with the aid of technology. Although judiciary has not been left behind in this trend, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed and various Heads of Courts have introduced a series of innovations to aid the development of a remote system for the litigation process. Some of these innovations include the filing of processes; service of litigation processes; and conduct of court proceedings.

This must be encouraged. Before the pandemic, processes were filed physically at the registries of the various courts. To file processes, litigants or their lawyers would appear in person at the registry and, for instance, present the processes to the registrars for assessment of filing and service fees; proceed to the bank to pay the assessed fee; present the payment receipts to the registrars and finalise the filing process at the registry. But this practice has now become otiose in view of the pandemic.

Instead, we will urge the CJN and the NJC to fine-tune electronic payments for filings and other services as being practiced and adopted in the United Kingdom and other developed countries of the world. Ditto, courts are to encourage parties to send electronic copies of processes for filing to the courts’ registries for assessment by the designated court officials in alignment with the guidelines, the practice directions issued already by various courts for electronic filing of processes.

The CJN, who doubles as the chairman of the nation’s highest judiciary organ—the National Judicial Council (NJC) should not sit back, but make justice accessible in this COVID-19 era by implementing the innovations outlined in the Guidelines and Practice Directions which if followed strictly, will result in the development of a remote and effective justice system across the entire spectrum of litigation process. This time, it will be unnecessary to direct all Heads of Courts to suspend court sittings and allow matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound in line with the Constitution as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...