Developing future technologies to reshape human lives

While revolutionalising the entire world with technologies, some countries have been looking forward to new ones that will reshape human existence in the nearest future. Abolaji Adebayo examines the evolving techs

In the next few years, new technologies will emerge across the world and change the pattern of human existence while reshaping the way of doing things. It is expected that the world would be smarter as modern technologies are set to dominate. Already, some of the emerging technologies, which were researched by experts, are being used in some countries while they are still looking towards developing the future ones that were conceived.

Sixth Generation (6G)

For instance, while 5G is still unfolding and far from being ubiquitous, discussions on 6G technology are already ongoing. With new cellular technologies being introduced approximately every decade, 6G promises to be the newest hype, following 5G, that will take shape in the 2030s. Early commercial deployment for 6G could commence between 2028 and 2029, with the first standard technology expected around 2026. When it is eventually launched, 6G is expected to deliver download speeds close to one terabit per second with one-microsecond latency and unlimited bandwidth, enabling 6G to better support 5G functions in areas including intelligent robotics in factories and autonomous vehicles on roads. As the race to digital economies intensifies, countries are picking up momentum in 6G developments. Early 5G frontrunners in Asia, such as South Korea, Japan and China, are intensely developing 6G on the side. Last year, South Korea launched a 5-year programme to pilot 6G services by 2026, with plans to deploy 6G for commercial use between 2028 and 2030. A total of $190 million will be invested to fuel the country’s 6G ambitions. Meanwhile, the Japanese government has dedicated $482 million to developing key technologies for 6G by 2025, with plans to deploy 6G for commercial use in 2030. China, on the other hand, started to explore 6G technologies even as 5G was being deployed in the country. In 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) outlined China’s role in establishing international industry standards for 6G in spite of challenges owing to geopolitical tensions. The government is committed to supporting 6G innovation and promoting 6G international standardisation, as cited in its digital economy development plan for 2021–2025. In Southeast Asia, countries are taking a high interest in 6G. For instance, Singapore has delved into 6G research and development, with its deployment scheduled for the 2030s. As one of the first to roll out a 5G standalone network, Singapore will invest in 6G to “ride the next communications and connectivity wave” and build a more resilient digital economy. Vietnam is also not far behind, as the country plans to develop 6G this year in its drive to become one of the leading nations in digitalization. By 2028, Vietnam hopes to license 6G frequencies to kick start the new technology. AI Artificial intelligence, or AI, and machine learning refer to the ability of machines to learn and act intelligently, meaning they can make decisions, carry out tasks, and even predict future outcomes based on what they learn from data. AI and machine learning already play a bigger role in everyday life than one might imagine. A technology expert, Stephen Hawking, said AI would revolutionise almost every facet of modern life. “Success in creating AI would be the biggest event in human history. Unfortunately, it might also be the last, unless we learn how to avoid the risks,” he said.

RollTop laptop

The RollTop foldable laptop is a flexible notebook concept that can be folded like a roll of paper allowing the user ultimate convenience of carrying and storing it even in a congested place. When the German company, Orkin Design, had conceptualised the Rolltop in 2009, a laptop that will come with a screen so flexible that it can actually be rolled into a sort of scroll, it had caught the attention (and imagination) of the entire world. The tech company said that it will use flexible OLED and touchscreen technologies to create a cylindershaped laptop. The lower part of the screen is used as a keyboard while the upper part becomes a 13-inch display. It can also be rolled into a tablet, or expanded to a full 17-inch monitor with a pull-out support at the back attached to the device, roll out the Rolltop display like a mat. If their dreams are to be realised, the world can say goodbye to the days of laptops filling up the entire bag with numerous cables for different components. Orkin had revealed that they weren’t sure of making Rolltop into a product initially, but the kind of response their concept received made them move ahead with it. The company is now looking for partners/donations to help see this design through to an actual, real-world product.

Gene Technology

Genomics is an interdisciplinary field of biology that focuses on the understanding and manipulation of DNA and genomes of living organisms. Gene editing is a group of technologies that enables genetic engineering in order to change the DNA and genetic structure of living organisms. Biotechnology is advancing to the point where it is viable to alter the DNA encoded within a cell. This, according to technologists, will influence the characteristics or traits that its descendants will have. In plants, this could affect the number of leaves or their coloring, while in humans, it could affect their height, eye color, or their likelihood of developing diseases. This opens up a range of possibilities that are almost unlimited, as it means that any characteristic of a living organism that is inherited can theoretically be changed.

Human-Computer interfaces

Human-computer interfaces create wearable devices and technology that help to improve the physical and potentially mental performance of humans and help lead healthier and better lives. Perhaps the most prevalent examples of wearables today are fitness tracker bands and smartwatches: small, easy to wear devices that typically monitor people’s activity and provide insights that help them lead healthier, better, more productive lives. However, the term wearable doesn’t necessarily mean something that one straps onto the wrist or elsewhere on the body; it also extends to smart clothing such as running shoes that can measure your gait and performance, advances like robotic prosthetics, and robotic wearable technology used in industrial settings. Experts said as technology gets smaller and smarter, the sheer range of wearables is going to expand, and new, smaller, smarter products will emerge to supersede the wearables people are familiar with today. For example, already there are smart glasses, but these are likely to be replaced by smart contact lenses. After that, smart contact lenses will likely be replaced by smart eye implants. Advances like this lead many to believe that humans and machines will eventually merge to create truly augmented humans, transhumans, or humans 2.0, where the human body is souped up like a sports car to achieve enhanced physical and mental performance. This would transform the world of medicine and eventually maybe even challenge understanding of what it means to be human.

Extended Reality (XR)

Extended reality, or XR for short, encompasses virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality and refers to the use of technology to create more immersive digital experiences.

XR Technologies offer exciting and entirely new ways for people to experience the world around them. XR technology is already finding very real applications in the world, and is likely to dramatically change the way people interact with technology. XR is also the user interface into the metaverse, the idea of a virtual universe where people can be whoever or whatever they want, while exploring the digital world of gaming, meeting up, going to events, or anything along the lines of the movie ‘Ready Player One.’ But accessibility and availability are obvious obstacles to overcome, given that XR headsets can be pricey, bulky, and clunky. However, experts said the technology will become more common, affordable, and comfortable to use, which will only increase the chance of widespread use. The biggest challenges will include privacy and the potential mental and physical impacts of highly immersive technologies.

Nigeria’s position

The Nigeria’s position in all of these technologies is still far behind as the country has not been able to build its own local technology. The country is still struggling with 5G network deployment while others are eying 6G. It has been depending on foreign technologies which has been affecting its socio-economic growth.

Risks

As better as those technologies look for the advancement of human society, there are inherent risks which could greatly affect people. For instance, the new technologies may render many jobless as the technology takes over what the human can do. Some of the techs in the healthcare sector have been identified to pose risks to human life. For instance, much of the work being done with gene editing is in the field of healthcare. Among the most exciting current projects is the correction of DNA mutations which is said can lead to serious illnesses such as cancer or heart disease. Genome editing in humans is currently banned in many countries, including much of Europe, as its long-term results are not understood.

Last line

The future technologies are with great potential to impact the future of human life and society as they are the requisite tool in the entire globalisation process. With the trends in the tech world, it has become a necessity for Nigeria to gear up to be part of the trends for its development.

