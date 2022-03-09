Developing products for millennials key to market growth

Introduction of new products, especially for the younger generation, will improve the fortunes and attraction in the Nigerian capital market writes CHRIS UGWU

Safe for the recent rally in the nation’s bourse, the stock market has seen a reduction in its value. However, important underlining progress has been made in terms of strengthening the process in the capital market.

This development is essential as it helps the foundation and the platform on which investors rely to make reliable judgments on their investments. There have been arguments that the nation’s capital market’s product offering has only reflected the domestic economy’s financing needs.

However, on account of the economy’s radically changing financing needs, including the recourse to the public private partnership (PPP) arrangement as a solution to the nation’s infrastructure dearth, finance experts are of the opinion that opportunities should now abound for broadening of the exchange’s product offerings to include key derivative categories, expansion of listed mutual funds and index funds, among others.

In an effort to strengthen the capital market and make it compete favourably with other exchanges across the globe, some experts have, at various fora, stressed the need for the regulators to create more products, especially ones that suits the younger generation and would broaden, deepen and inject liquidity to the market.

Products for millennials As a way to increase the inclusion rate in the Nigerian capital market, stakeholders have canvassed the introduction of “sachet” sized technology driven products that would drive increased retail investors patronage in the capital market, particularly the younger generation.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of FMDQ, Mr Bola Onadele, said this recently at a forum with the theme: “Technology as a tool for financial inclusion in Nigeria.”

Onadele noted that one way to increase retail investors in the market is to develop product specifically for the targeted demography. Onadele who was represented by the Group Head, Research, at FMDQ, Dr Vincent Nwani, said developing products in the capital market that would appeal to the unbanked and financially excluded would be a way to increase the level of financial inclusion in the country.

Noting that the country has only been able to achieve 15 per cent increase in inclusion rate over five years, he said Nigeria has the potential do more than Kenya, which reduced its financially excluded populace by 60 per cent in three years.

“Currently, 36 per cent of adult Nigerians are not financially included. Statistics in Kenya show that it is less than seven per cent, the same with South Africa. Kenya is as rural as Nigeria, so, what have we done to learn from them?

“Everyone knows the story of Mpesa and we even have companies such as eTranzact that is as powerful as Mpesa, but how do we unlock it. So, going forward, we need to develop platforms and products that talk to economic and social characteristics of unbanked or excluded population.

“Where are they, who are they, how do they currently live their life and what do they like. Even for those of us in the investment world, are we designing products to suit these people, are we reducing our products to the lowest denomination, the sachet sized model. “Nigeria is driven by the informal sector.

With 65 per cent of GDP is in the informal sector, for us to catch these people, we need to go lower. Kenya, through the M-pesa, which is the non-bank mobile money framework, was able to bring financial services, even in the hinterlands, with market women in the farms having access to payment systems, savings and investments.

“Here we are talking about capital market, a small aspect of financial inclusion. “Insurance, pension are also aspects of financial inclusion that we should be exploring, if we are going to grow this market and improve through technology, meet them where they are.”

He further stressed the need to reach out to the financially excluded through technology saying that “these are the people that need health, so we move into health tech, food tech or agric tech. “We have stockbroking firms with minimum account opening of N5 million, but then we also have those with minimum of zero balance and that is the sachet size model I am talking about.

“Even big man in Nigeria want to buy things that are very small and we have to replicate the sachet size model in the capital market. It has worked in everything it is applied to in this country, so, why don’t we in the capital market adopt it,” Onadele said.

He said market stakeholders needed to design investment products to align with financial inclusion strategies to get to the hinter land. Onadele added that the exchange will, in the first quarter of next year, unveil new products tailored to meeting the investing needs of the masses. SEC working to improve capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reaffirmed that it is committed to making the capital market attractive to Nigerians of all ages and economic status. Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during a meeting with a team, led by the British Deputy High Commissioner, in Abuja.

Yuguda said the Commission is implementing various initiatives to ensure that products and offerings in the market are accessible to both the young and old, which, he said, would further deepen the market.

He said: “When we assumed office, we were shocked to know that the average age of the Central Securities Clearing System account holder was over 50 years. CSCS is a depository, so, if you are investing in equities, you must have a CSCS account.

“The average age of that account holder was over 50 and that told us that the young people were not participating in this market and when young people are not participating in any market, that market is doomed to fail. And young people today prefer to do things on their phones, if you have to fill a stack of forms manually, young people won’t do it.

We want to make investing in the capital market a fun experience. “The capital market experience starts with a bank account and eventually the distribution has to hit a bank account as well. So, we decided to look at the whole process and find out what is turning young people off.

We have started the process and seen how the tech companies are providing much needed relief to the kind of bureaucracy that happens in the capital market. Yuguda disclosed that SEC recently approved an e-offer for MTN and expressed the excitement of the Commission that Nigerians, especially those of the younger age bracket, were able to participate in the offer. According to him “it was marvellously successful and we are very excited about it.

A lot of young people who had never invested in the capital market took the MTN offer. That is one of the first in a lot of steps we are going to take to make investing in the capital market a much nicer experience for people, both young and old. We know we can move quickly and faster as by the time we can strengthen our IT we can do a lot more,” he said.

“In this market, what we have seen is that where people do have ready access to interesting products in the regulated market they then gravitate towards the parallel markets and the Ponzi schemes and really the task of the Commission is to as much as possible move money to the regulated market away from the Ponzi schemes,”

He stated that with e-offers, many Nigerians would be happy to invest in the capital market and that would dissuade people from patronising illegal schemes, thereby leading to the development of the capital market and the Nigerian economy.

Yuguda also stated that the Commission, in its drive to attract more people to the market, is focusing on a proper identity management system, which would also aid in the reduction of the issue of unclaimed dividends.

“One area we recognised we needed to attend to is the lack of identity management in the market and this is an area the Commission has really focused on.

We have had, over the past few decades, a lot of unclaimed dividends in the market and we thought that the identity management could help solve the problem. I believe if we are able to do this to a logical conclusion, it could unlock a lot more investors because I think the fact that people have money in the capital market and have not been able to claim them, it is not only bad for the people who have this money, but it is also a disincentive for those trying to come in because they do not want their money to be trapped,” he stated.

The DG commended the relationship between the Commission and the UK government, which, he stated, has contributed to the growth and development of the capital market In his remarks, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones, canvassed the need for SEC to create more alternative options for investments for all classes of people as one of the ways of pulling people away from unregulated space.

He said: “The more you can create alternative options, the easier it is to pull people away from unregulated space and that is why the Sandbox is so attractive to us and why we encourage it.

We come across these fintech players and they are formidably driven in their vision. Last line Introduction of new products will help to reduce the current problem of shallowness and lack of breadth in the capital market as currently, less than 30 per cent of listed equities are actively traded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...