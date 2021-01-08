Business

Development bank donates relief materials to communities

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has donated relief materials to economically challenged individuals and widows in rural communities of Keana – Nasarawa, Madagalli – Adamawa, and Bakassi in Cross River State.

The initiative is intended to alleviate the challenges being faced by the affected communities. Speaking on the donation, DBN Managing Director, Tony Okpanachi, said that the posture of the bank, which is anchored on giving back to the society in which it operates, motivated it to present the donations as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He added that the current gesture was aimed at sustaining previous efforts by the bank to support the cause of the displaced persons, widows, and to rehabilitate victims of insurgency. According to him, “beyond our mandate of providing access to finance to MSMEs to stimulate economic growth; the Bank decided to come together to extend a helping hand to these beneficiaries by providing relief materials to the economically challenged in Keana- Nasarawa, Madagali- Adamawa, and Bakassi in Cross River states. We hope that this little gesture will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges being faced by the beneficiaries, especially women in these communities.’’ Okpanachi further stated that the bank intended to sustain this support programme going forward.

