Development Bank renews partnership with Okpekpe Road Race

Nigeria’s primary development finance institution, Development Bank of Nigeria, has renewed its partnership with the Okpekpe international 10km Road Race as its official bank. This much was disclosed yesterday in Lagos by Zack Amodu, the Okpekpe race director. The bank first came on board the Okpekpe train in 2018 and has continued to renew its commitment with every edition of the historic race. “We are delighted to announce, once again, that DBN, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, has decided to renew its commitment with us as the official bank of the first road race in Nigeria to be granted a World Athletics label status”, Amodu said. “Our partnership with DBN is unique because like the Okpekpe race, the bank is also making giant leaps in its area of business.
