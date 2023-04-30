Development Non-Partisan, Non-Tribal, Non-Religious, Says Obi

T he Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has again called on political office holders to go beyond the barriers of political partisanship, tribal affiliations and religious inclinations in their contributions to the development of the society.

Obi made this submission at the 15 Founder’s Day Lecture of Western Delta University, Oghara Delta State. He said that though The Visitor to the University, Chief James Ibori and The Founder’s Day Guest Lecturer, His Excellency Fayode Kayemi, were in different political parties from him, he attended the event because of his love for education and its developmental impact on the nation.

Obi emphasized that political parties should present credible candidates based on character, competence, integrity and emulatable track records, when they are given the opportunity to serve.

He said: “They must serve without recourse to any form of bigotry.”

He wished the students well in their academic endeavours, urging them to remain committed to their educational pursuits. Welcoming Obi to the Institution, the Visitor to the University, Chief James Ibori, described Obi as an experienced leader who has contributed greatly to nation building.

He appealed to Obi and Fayemi to join as visiting lecturers in the School of Leadership in the University, and they both agreed. The event saw to the coming together of other eminent Nigerians like former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan; Chairman, THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel, Chief Nduka Obiagbena; Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; a host of academicians and captains of industries.