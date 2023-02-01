Business

Development partners pledge $30bn to boost Africa’s food production

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The second Africa food summit in Senegal ended over the weekend, with development partners agreeing to commit $30 billion to back the continent’s resolve to boost agricultural productivity and become a breadbasket for the world. Among the development partners are the African Development Bank (AfDB) which plans to contribute $10 billion over five years, and the Islamic Development Bank, which intends to provide $5 billion.

The Dakar 2 Summit—under the theme, “Feed Africa: food sovereignty and resilience”—adopted a Declaration on the implementation of the Summit’s resolution, to be submitted to the African Union. Organized by the Senegalese government and the African Development Bank, the Summit rallied dozens of dignitaries, including 34 heads of state and government, 70 government ministers, and development partners, to work tirelessly on compacts that would transform agriculture across Africa. Addressing the closing plenary, AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina ,said the continent and its partners are determined to see results and that implementation is critical to boosting food production and feeding Africa. “The message was clear: we will work together to strongly support the implementation of the Food and Agriculture Delivery Compacts at country levels,” Adesina said. He said the heads of state and government committed to setting up presidential high level advisory councils to oversee the implementation of the Compacts, to be chaired by the presidents themselves in their respective countries.

“With strong collective determination and resolve, we will work in coordination and partnerships to help countries to deliver success,” he affirmed. Adesina, who commended the high turnout at the event, said: “We came in response to a clarion call out of Africa that it is time for Africa to feed Africa. The clarion call was that the time is right, and the time is now for Africa to feed itself. We came from Africa. We came from around the world.” He said that Dakar 2 Summit would be remembered as a key moment in Africa’s ability to feed itself and achieve food selfsufficiency and food sovereignty: “We leave with a determination and resolve to feed Africa.

With hands together and in locked steps, we will reach our destination: An Africa that finally feeds itself. An Africa that develops with pride.” In the Dakar Declaration, the leaders agreed to allocate at least 10% of public expenditure to increase funding for agriculture. They also resolved to deploy robust production packages to boost productivity and increase resilience to achieve food security and self-sufficiency. In his closing remarks, Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Ba called the summit “a resounding success.” “Agriculture creates jobs and promotes wealth and health,” he said and called on all citizens of Africa to come together and agree on a joint agenda steered by Africans for Africans.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Farmers suffer losses to hospitality sector’s closure

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In what looks like a fallout of COVID-19 lockdown, investors in agric sector have rued the on-going closure of the hospitality sector, saying it is disrupting their supply businesses with attendant revenue losses running into billions of naira. Since the lockdown, the closure of hotels, event centres and other relaxation spots has had grave consequences […]
Business

Facebook campaign showcases content creators in Nigeria, Ghana

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Facebook has announced the launch of the Facebook Creators campaign in Nigeria and Ghana, highlighting the inspiring stories of leading content creators who have succeeded in various creative industries using the Facebook family of Apps to inspire other creative artists and connect with communities. The Facebook Creators campaign will spotlight eight creative artists in Nigeria […]
Business

TikTok becomes world’s most popular website, surpasses Facebook, Google

Posted on Author Reporter

  TikTok, a video-focused social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has surpassed tech giants Google and Facebook as the world’s most popular websites of the year. According to a report by IT security company Cloudflare, the popular video app got more hits than the US-based search engine, reports BBC. The rankings show that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica