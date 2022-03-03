Health

Development partners to support Biovac’s vaccine manufacturing expansion

To support South Africa and the African continent increase vaccine manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on imports, a consortium of nine development and finance institutions has announced partnership with its in Cape Town, South Africa to support Biovac’s vaccine manufacturing expansion.

Biovac, a bio-pharmaceutical company and established vaccine manufacturer based in South Africa, is part of a consortium of organisations that has partnered with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its COVAX partners to establish the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa.

Biovac has also entered into an agreement with Pfizer in July 2021 with the goal to manufacture up to 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use exclusively in Africa. Biovac aims to expand its vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa initially through its current activities related to the production of Pfizer- BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and subsequently for much needed routine vaccines as well.

This will bolster the global response to COVID-19 and advance long-term health security throughout the African continent. This expansion is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development (SDG) Goal 3 on Good Health and Well-being by improving access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines; and UN SDGs 8 and 9 on improving economic opportunities and upgrading technological capabilities of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in Africa. To realize the expansion and increased local vaccine manufacturing capacity on the African continent, Biovac will need to raise around $150 million (ZAR2.3 billion).

 

