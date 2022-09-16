News

Developmental governance should not be about party affiliation, says Fayemi

The Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) Kayode Fayemi yesterday said the primary focus of good governance should not be about which party anyone belongs but care for the good of all. The governor said this yesterday in Ibadan when he inaugurated the 7.2km Idi Ape-Bashorun-Akobo- Odogbo Barracks Junction Road dualisation project constructed by Governor Seyi Makinde. Ekiti State governor Fayemi said: “As the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, my primary duty is to protect, defend, and promote the interests of all the 36 state governors in Nigeria, regardless of their party affiliation.
“We have governors from all sides, including APC, PDP, and we even have All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). “But the APC happens to be, for now, the majority. This is why the responsibility of the chairmanship of the forum rests on my shoulders. “I cannot deliver the responsibility without the cooperation and collaboration of all my brothers across the divides. I can tell you that Engineer Oluseyj Makinde is a strong pillar of support in that forum.”

 

