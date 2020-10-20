Deviant street urchins, youths defy curfew as security tightened in Edo 

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Security has been tightened in parts of Benin and adjoining towns in Edo State following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests by hoodlums which led to jail breaks at two correctional centers and burning of Police stations in the state on Monday.

This as deviant street urchins and youths on Tuesday defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government in order to bring sanity and restore peace.

However, checks by New Telegraph within the capital city of Benin showed that soldiers and anti-riot policemen as well as men of the state Correctional Centers have been deployed to major roads and streets of the town to ensure compliance of the curfew.

Besides, it was learnt that eagle-eyed plain clothes operatives of the state police command and Correctional Centers were on prowl in search of fleeing inmates of the two centers which were broken into by hoodlums leading to the escape of over 1, 358 inmates.

This is as the Edo State government again warned Tuesday that the 24-hour curfew subsists and is active till further notice.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie in a statement in Benin urged parents and guardians to restrain their children, wards and youths from flouting the order, as security agencies would not spare any errant individual.

He reminded all that the curfew was imposed on Monday when the #EndSARS protests turned violent, leading to two jailbreaks and the burning of at least five police stations within the Benin metropolis, as well as various degrees of public disturbances in other major cities across the state.

However, New Telegraph discovered that some deviant street urchins and youths still mounted road blocks at locations away from areas where security was mounted by soldiers and other security agencies.

Security was beefed up at strategic locations and government buildings such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) building and other Banks located along Akpkpava road and the two Correctional Centers on Sapele Road, Airport road and other areas.

Armed security men had mounted checks at the two Correctional Centers on the busy Sapele Road and the road leading to the Government House Benin and other core areas of the Government Reservation Areas (GRAs).

Motorists and pedestrians were seen being turned back by the security operatives for failure to explain their mission being on the road.

Soldiers mounted patrol at some areas considered as flashpoints within and outside the capital town

Also, a police helicopter was seen flying over the city on Tuesday morning which allowed residents breath a sigh of relief after the events of the last few days.

Like this: Like Loading...