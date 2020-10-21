Deviant youths, street urchins defy curfew as security tightens in Edo

Security has been tightened in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital and other adjoining towns following hijack of the peaceful EndSARS protests by hoodlums, which led to jail breaks at two Correctional Centres and burning of police stations in the state.

But, some deviant youths and street urchins yesterday defied the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state and directive by the government that security agencies should deal with trouble makers in order to restore sanity and ensure peace in the state.

Meanwhile, investigations by New Telegraph yesterday revealed that soldiers and anti-riot policemen as well as officials of the state Correctional Centres had been deployed to major roads and streets in the state capital to forestall further breach of law and order, as well as to enforce compliance with the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

Besides, there were also indications that eagle-eyed plain clothes operatives of the state Police Command and Correctional Centres

were on prowl in search of fleeing inmates of the two centres which were broken into by hoodlums, leading to the escape of over 1,358 inmates.

This is as the Edo State Government yesterday warned that the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state since Monday subsists and will be active till further notice.

“In view of this, everyone is expected to remain indoors,” the government said, stressing that “security agencies have been deployed to the streets to ensure full compliance and anyone found contravening the directive will be dealt with according to the law.”

Special Adviser to Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie in a statement issued in Benin, however, urged parents and guardians to restrain their children, wards and youths from flouting the order, as security agencies would not spare any errant individual

Like this: Like Loading...