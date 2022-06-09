Devising new regulatory framework for telecoms

As the telecommunication sector is becoming more complex with emerging technologies and expanding spectrum of the digital ecosystem in Nigeria, there is need for government to devise more effective regulatory framework to tackle the nascent complexity in the sector. Government, through its regulatory agency – the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)-has been taking steps to place the sector in a position to advance the nation’s economy, ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

One of the most difficult sectors to regulate in the Nigerian economy is telecommunication due to the complexity emerging from its growth. As the sector is getting more elaborate, its regulation is becoming more complex for government. The emergence of new technologies and expansion of the existing ones are pushing government to a tight corner on how best to regulate the sector to cope with private investors who dominate the sector. Regulating the sector goes beyond sanctioning erring companies; it encompasses putting in place the right policies that support the growth and development of the sector and creation of enabling environment for the private investors to thrive, especially now that it is necessary to attract more investors from foreign countries to support the indigenous ones to advance the sector. For instance, the regulatory body, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has targeted 2025 to achieve 70 per cent broadband penetration. But, to achieve this, it is believed that 5G targeted to be deployed later this year would facilitate the expansion of broadband in the country. Meanwhile, the deployment of 5G network will require a different regulatory framework. Hence, the search for an effective regulatory scheme by NCC.

NCC’s strategy

Experts said government, through its agencies, had to restructure its regulatory framework to move the sector forward. Following this, NCC is collaborating with other stakeholders to work out a new regulatory framework that will be effective for the telecommunications sector. The Commission recently engaged stakeholders in the telecoms ecosystem with a view to pursuing proactive regulatory interventions targeted at ensuring an enabling operating environment and improving the investment climate in Nigerian telecoms industry. The second edition of the Nigerian Telecoms Leadership Summit, which took place in Lagos, was an assemblage of key industry stakeholders with the central objective to analyse the current state of the sector, process the issues and chart new pathways to a more effective and sustainable regulatory regime for the stability and growth of the Nigerian telecom industry.

Existing regulatory framework

In Nigeria, NCC is the sole regulatory body as far as telecommunications matters are concerned. However, some other agencies have the powers to regulate some specific aspects of telecommunications network infrastructure deployment in their localities. Prior to 1992, Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), established in 1985, was the primary provider of both fixed and mobile cellular services. It was not until 1999 that the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo orchestrated the formulation of a new National Policy on Telecommunications, published in 2000. The year 2000 policy formed the fulcrum of two separate legislative initiatives that led to the promulgation of the Nigerian Communications Act (the ‘NCA or NCC Act’), Chapter 97, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which formed the root for the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, major reforms and licensing.

The NCA Act of 2003, which is now the principal law on telecommunications, repealed and replaced the Nigerian Communications Act of 1992. The NCC Act expressly states the major focus of the Act. Section 1 of the NCC Act provides that “the primary object of this Act is to create and provide a regulatory framework for the Nigerian communications industry and all matters related thereto…” In furtherance of this, the NCC Act provided for the establishment of a Commission, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), under Section 3(1) of the NCC Act. The powers of NCC are stipulated under Section 3 of the NCC Act. Section 70 of the NCC Act empowers NCC to make regulations on matters such as, but not limited to, written authorisations, permits, assignments and licenses granted or issued under the NCC Act as well as other stipulated functions. Therefore, NCC develops, through an inclusive process, robust regulations and guidelines or subsidiary laws for the telecommunications sector. One of such regulations is Guidelines on Technical Specifications for Installation of Masts and Towers, 2009 (hereinafter referred to as ‘2009 Guidelines), which clearly states the guidelines to be adhered to before the construction of a Tower or mast.

New regulatory regime

Speaking at the Leadership Summit recently, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the theme of the Summit: “The Future of Telecom Regulation in Nigeria,” presented a unique opportunity for the Commission to interact with critical stakeholders. Through such interaction, the EVC said the Commission would be able to brainstorm and migrate to new frontiers of visionary regulations that will galvanize and foster desired growth in the industry. Danbatta explained that the outbreak of COVID-19 triggered political and socio-economic uncertainties globally and underscored the crucial role of digital connectivity in keeping societies functioning, as online life became, essentially, a new way of life. He stated that with the increased dependence on digital platforms, the theme of the event had become necessary in order to put in place a broader regulatory framework that will enhance and protect the integrity of the industry in the emergent digital economy.

Government’s policies

The EVC said NCC would continue to diligently pursue the implementation of policy frameworks such as the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025; and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, which are consistent with NCC’s regulatory interventions such as the Commission’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP), 2020-2024 and Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), 2021-2025, among others. Danbatta said all the policies and regulatory frameworks principally seek to provide a platform for Nigerian citizens to engage in innovative developments for the telecoms industry and improve the nation’s ability to compete in the ever-competitive global space. Explaining further on the transformation happening as a result of the expanding spectrum of digital ecosystem, Danbatta said the industry was witnessing new business delivery and breakthrough due to the expansion of boundaries of digital small and medium enterprises (SMEs), especially fintech and e-commerce firms. The EVC said those consequential ecosystems had contributed to the growth of the Nigerian digital economy riding on telecom infrastructures. Danbatta aptly reckoned that digital services and contents provided by these SMEs would leverage broadband infrastructure and the upcoming deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network being driven by the Commission to deliver more innovative and high-quality experiences to consumers. “The Commission’s successful auction and licensing of the 3.5GHz spectrum in the last quarter of 2021 for the deployment of 5G technology is set to create many opportunities for the development of the industry and, as a regulator, we are conversant with the fact that a dynamic regulatory environment is needed to sustain this industry growth,” Danbatta said. He continued: “Therefore, it has become imperative for us, as critical stakeholders, to appraise the progress made so far as an industry and chart the course for the future of the telecoms industry in the country.”

The EVC also informed that one of the sectors that had been positively impacted by the digital transformation was the financial services sector.

Need for regulatory scheme

Industry players believe that there is a need for new regulatory regime to address the challenges faced by the sector. They said the new regulatory framework must tackle the currently identified challenges to advance the sector and make it attractive for prospective investors. They noted that the issue of tax had been hindering foreign investors from coming to Nigeria. One of such challenges and the crucial one, according to them, is the issue of multiple taxes. They keep complaining about the taxes collected at different levels. The stakeholders had complained that there was need to review the various taxes, about 36 different taxes, placed on the sector. The President, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said the new regulatory framework must include how to reduce the taxes levied on the sector. He complained that multiple taxes had been the major factor affecting the sector and limiting its potential to develop the national economy. Ogunbanjo said many other factors had to be considered before putting up new regulations for the sector, agitating for the inclusion of all stakeholders in the formulation of the new regulatory framework. While reviewing resolutions of the first edition of the Summit held in 2019, the Director, Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis, NCC, Yetunde Akinloye, said the Commission had implemented the recommendations of that meeting among which were the Executive Order on Duplicity of Taxes and Levies and Harmonization of Right of Way (ROW) fees. She said other recommendations implemented included addressing interconnect debt, review of the framework on interconnect clearing houses to ensure 10 per cent of traffic is routed through clearing houses, incentives for small operators as well as monitoring compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance. The Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC, Dr. Ademola Sogunle, had asserted that the telecommunications industry had become the sustaining stimulus of the post-pandemic era as consumers’ behaviors continue to shift towards digital trends. He noted that the contribution of the telecom sector had continued to benefit the entire ecosystem.

Last line

To devise the needed effective regulatory scheme to move the sector forward, government needs the input of all the players and consider both the current and future economic situation of the country. Various factors are to be considered by NCC to make wider consultations with the experts and companies in the telecoms sector, looking at the current challenges facing the sector to proffer meaningful solutions and come out with effective regulations advantageous to the sector.

