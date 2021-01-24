Business

Devon King’s, Foodbay TV announce N2.5m cash prize for street foodz king season 2

Devon King’s, one of the foremost brands in food giant PZ Wilmar, has announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the ‘Street Foodz Naija’ reality TV show, an initiative of African food and lifestyle channel, Foodbay TV. This announcement was made at a press briefing in Lagos to mark the commencement of the second season of the competition.

 

The competition which is focused on identifying, showcasing, and uplifting various street food entrepreneurs across the country, comes with few changes this season as the grand prize has been increased to further empower and energize the food-preneurs in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Speaking on the prospects of the competition’s 2nd edition, the Category & Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania said, “Understanding the peculiarity of the times, it is important that we all play our part one way or the other to reduce whatever negative impact the pandemic might have on us.

 

Food, as we all know, plays quite an important role, which is why we have once again partnered with Foodbay TV for a bigger edition of the Street Foodz Naija campaign, consolidating not just on our efforts to elevate the health, taste and quality of Street Food in Nigeria but also to encourage and support food-preneurs who we know play a vital role in our society today.

 

This season promises to be much more exciting, engaging and even more rewarding, our partners Foodbay TV have put together something quite unique and very beneficial and I am excited as to what this season holds” she said. Also speaking at the briefing, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director, Maxima Media Group, said he is particularly excited about the prospects of this season,

 

“In the spirit of continuous improvement and having taken key learning from the maiden edition, I can say we have put together something very unique, a show that is as exciting, informative as it is rewarding. As you are aware, with the support of our sponsors we have increased the grand prize quite significantly, we have brought on board notable personalities who are food enthusiasts.

 

Nigerians should get ready for something quite amazing” he said. Last season, the platform celebrated and rewarded street food entrepreneurs; contestants were equipped with relevant skills in the food business sector and mentored by seasoned chefs within the Nigerian food industry. Christopher Omowa walked away with the grand prize of N1 million

