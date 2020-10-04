Devon King’s harps on dangers of using unbranded oil

Devon King’s, a PZ Wilmar brand has recently launched a campaign which it tagged “Less is More” aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the inherent dangers in the consumption of unbranded cooking oil, as it offers healthier and affordable options.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Category & Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania. Speaking on the “Less is More” campaign, Ms Popoola-Dania said, “We are living in a time when now more than ever we are more conscious of our health, the Covid-19 pandemic has clearly reiterated the need for healthy eating and importance of a strong immune system.

Therefore while we are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid contacting and spreading the virus, it is equally important that we pay close attention to what we consume.

“According to NAFDAC, unbranded vegetable oil is unsuitable for consumption and could have negative health implications. The agency says heart diseases are one of such problems due to high cholesterol content and other fattening agents that have been added in them.

“The Executive Director, NHF, Dr Kingsley Akinroye also said vegetable oil found to be contaminated by interference with any additive may contain high cholesterol and work against the normal flow of the body, thereby blocking heart vessels and leading to sluggishness of blood movement.” She further said that a study shows that many people are unaware of these dangers, while many simply consider these unbranded oils more affordable.

According to her, it was because of those and many more reasons that the company started the “Less is More” campaign to educate Nigerians on the risks of consuming unbranded oil and possibly eliminate unhealthy oil consumption by providing them with a tested, certified, trusted and recommended alternative.

“Also, Nigerians need to be more aware of the fact that quantity is not always quality as this is one of the major reasons majority patronise unbranded oil – more volume and cheaper; unfortunately this is not correct as they unknowingly spend more in the long-run,” she said. Devon King’s cooking oil in addition to its jerry can and PET bottles comes in affordable pillow pack format & sizes giving great value to consumers no matter their budget or family size.

She said Devon King’s cooking oil provides a better quality and hygienic cooking oil helping the consumer to get more value on every drop of oil because with less quantity, you can do a lot more as it doesn’t dry up like the unbranded oil.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF) have continued to campaign against the continuous consumption of unbranded vegetable cooking oil in Nigeria, as the clamp down on illegal refineries.

They have also pointed towards continuous consumption of this commodity as one of the leading causes of many heart-related diseases, owing to the fact that these unbranded cooking oils have no linkable source, are packaged under unhygienic environments, so they porously become susceptible to gross adulteration/ contamination.

It has equally been linked to causing cancer due to the questionable ways they are being transported, packaged and distributed.

