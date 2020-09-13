Devon King’s rewards budding chefs for culinary creativity

Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar Food Limited has rewarded 10 up and coming chefs with prizes worth N1 million in The King’s Chef Challenge which came to a conclusion recently in Lagos.

The maiden edition of the challenge saw Muniratu Abubakar emerge winner after her three-course meal which includes an Appetizer, Garlic Bread; Main course, Basmati White Rice with Chicken sauce, salad & buttered stuffed plantain and Dessert, Lemon drizzle cake was adjudged the best in terms of creativity, meal presentation and meal outlook.

She was presented with the grand prize of N200, 000 cash, a Standing Gas Cooker , a Mixer and 6 months’ supply of Devon King’s products.

Also rewarded were the 1st runner up Omolabake Davies and 2nd runner up Onyeka Azubuike who also got supply of Devon King’s products, Oven, Mixer as well as the sum N100, 000 and N50, 000 respectively. All other 7 participants; Zainab Jarmai, Chineye Opara, Juliet Anaetoh, Constance Ofmat, Grace Atta, Miracle Agoreyo and Zainab Dikko who made it to the voting round of the competition also got themselves N10, 000 shopping voucher, 1 month supply of Devon King’s products and branded kitchen items. Reacting to the sucess of the event, Category & Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola- Diana, congratulated the winner as well as all the participants.

She said: “I am impressed by the level of hard work and creativity put into this challenge because I know surely that making meals that are befitting of a King doesn’t come easy.

“We created the Devon King’s Delightful Sessions hosted by Chef Obubu, to provide an avenue for you all to not only test the functionality and excellent quality of Devon King’s products – Cooking Oil & Cooking Margarine but also acquire new cooking/ baking skills from our Super Chef Obubu.

“It was only right that we put the knowledge gained to a test, which is what brought about ‘The King’s Chef Challenge’. Simply put, it was an avenue to showcase your culinary, creative and innovative skills as inspired by the Devon King’s Delightful Sessions.

“As a brand known for always bringing great value to consumers, we are pleased that the challenge was well received by the public, and the participation as well as entries recorded for the competition was quite encouraging. The goal of this campaign is to reveal and empower an extraordinary Chef who creates special and delightful meals and I’m glad we have one today. While there would be an eventual winner, we believe that everyone present here today is a winner in their own right, and all other participants gained valued skills and lessons from the Delightful Sessions, which will help them improve.

It has always been the goal of the brand to not only provide consumers with quality products but also empower up and coming ‘food-preneurs’ just as was done earlier this year with the Season 1 of Street Food Naija Kings. We have other empowerment schemes planned in the coming months, stay tuned,” she said.

The competition had kicked off with participants creatively making a Devon King’s serving tray using 1L bottle labels and Devon King’s Cooking Margarine sachets. 40 qualified participants then proceeded to the next stage where they were required to make a three-course meal.

Voting was introduced to decide the top 10 finalists after which it was up to the Judges to decide the top three The King’s Chef Challenge, an offshoot of Devon King’s Delightful Sessions hosted by Chef Obubu, provided an avenue for consumers to not only test the functionality and excellent quality of Devon King’s products but also acquire new cooking/baking skills while showcasing their culinary creativity and innovation as inspired by Devon King’s Delightful Sessions. Devon King’s Brand Influencer and Lead Judge for The King’s Chef Challenge, Chef Obubu also expressed appreciation to the brand team and participants for making the challenge an interesting one

