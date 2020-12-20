Devote yourself to godly services

What does it mean to be devoted? Well, in a simple language, it means to be dedicated or to surrender completely one’s self to a particular cause.

But in a spiritual sense (and as children of the Most High God), it means dedicating one’s self to the services of God to be used as a vessel unto honour. Solomon in the book of ( 1kings 8:61) said.

“Let your heart therefore be wholly devoted to the Lord our God to walk in His status and keep His commandments as at this day.

Therefore, children must be made to realize that the fulfillment of their destiny can only be made manisfest when they follow genuinely the footsteps of Jesus by devoting their lives and time to Godly activities.

They need to recognize the Lordship of the Almighty God, learn about Him and His will.

They are under obligations to following God’s principles, and examples in the word of God (which is the Bible) of those who from their childhood were taught the way of the Lord like Samuel. 1 Samuel 2:18-26.

As some would say, “Catch Them Young”, is a statement that needs to be adopted by parents, teachers, guardians and the society at large in order that children might be brought up in the fear of the Lord. Pro 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he shoud go : and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

Devotion to the service of God for the children shouldn’t start when they are grown. God would always love parents, most especially, to make their children disciples unto Him.

In the book of Deuteronomy 6:2-7, we see how the children of Isreal were given commandments to love God with all their hearts and obey Him and also to teach their children to observe these, in order for them to fulfill destiny.

Providing children with all their basic needs in terms of materials, emotions, counseling, psychology and education without God all are vanity. God told Joshua in the book of Joshua 1:8 to be conscious of His Word if he wants to prosper and have good success in life.

Likewise as a caretaker for the children of God, in any capacity God had given you a responsibility to bring up a child, you must make sure they are founded on the Word of God.

As guardians to the children, parents must train up their children in the word of God with all power giving to them by God, pray with them and allow or give them the opportunity to immediately share their lives matters or lives issues with them. Also, they need to be taught personal devotions at early stages in life which will definitely help their spiritual growth.

They need to also be involved in the activities in the church.

This is because their destiny lies in God and devotion to Him. Prov 7:1-4 says: 1. Godly Parenting If you go through the book of Genesis 18:17-19 and Deuteronomy 6:2-7, you would discover that Abraham blessings were transferred to his children because he was able to raise God-fearing and devoted children to the Lord when your lifestyle demonstrates your love for Christ as parent it will attract your children.

Now do your children see you reading the Bible, do you discuss the truths of the word of God with them in an engaging way? When behavior and valves come into question, do you lead them to the scripture for answers?

Why is this so important? Its because the Bible says in Judges 2:10-15, after what the Lord did for the Israelite by bringing them to Egypt, their children forsook the Lord and His anger came upon them. In order to raise Godly children, you must teach them God’s principles and practice them yourself.

Time management The most important thing is spending time with Jesue. As a parents out of children’s tight schedule e.g chores, school activities etc, we must earmark periods when they need to read, study and meditate the word of God.

Luke 38:42 3. Spiritual Growth As parents we need to teach them how to observe quiet time before the Lord and how to be led by the Holy Spirit. Rom 8:13-17. It is my prayers that all our children will be devotedly granded and rooted in the Lord.

God blobedience

Like this: Like Loading...