Devt Plans: Nigeria big, complex – Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said Nigeria is a big and complex nation like others in the world with one challenge or the other. He also declared that security challenges ravaging the country is surmountable. He said: “The contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation were not insurmountable.” He also noted that the pro-vision of modern weapons and training of personnel by the Muhammadu Buhari administration has harmed the morale of the military in tackling the problems. “Nigeria is a big, complex country with challenges like every other country on the planet. “But, we will surely come out of the current tensions in due course,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu made the statements on Monday while playing host to a high-powered delegation of French parliamentarians who visited him for strategic bilateral talks and cooperation. Led by Senator Bernard Fournier, the delegation on a three-day working visit, comprised Senate members of the Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Armed Forces Committee in the French Senate. The discussions with the European lawmakers centered around security, transportation, and infrastructural development. Tuesday’s visit by the French legislators, meant to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between the two sides sequel to that of another delegation from Agence Française de Dévelopement (AFD) to Lagos.

 

