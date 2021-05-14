Devt: South-South leaders applaud Akpabio, Akwa, others

Eminent South- South leaders have said the work done so far by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, deserved to be shown to the world. They also urged South- South governors to learn from the example of the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Efiong Akwa. At a meeting convened in Abuja, the leaders commended Akpabio for the sense of direction and values.

They accused some South-South governors of adding to the difficulties of the Niger Delta region. Chairman of South- South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, in a statement after the meeting said the leaders hailed Akpabio for keeping his word with the people, bringing about conditions for genuine progress and working strenuously for the overall development of the oil-rich region.

Hary said: “Some people tend to think they can hold the Niger Delta region to ransom, and lay down conditions for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) when to constitute the board, who should be appointed, how many contracts they want and when to pay them or their cronies.” The leaders underscored the suave style, sound management and extraordinary performance of the NDDC’s sole administrator.

Particularly, the prominent South-South leaders accused some governors of the zone of throwing their hate and anger in the public space. They applauded Akpabio for bringing to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs his intelligence, experience and energy. He said: “We shall never be able to make progress by blackmail threats, corruption of the mind of youth, spreading false doctrines and careless talk.” “Chief Godswill Akpabio and the South-South leaders have a joint aim to advance the welfare of the people. They have a vital part to play in the speeding of the region’s development,” the leaders said.

They commended President Muhammadu Buhari for guiding the Niger Delta region steadily forward to progress. The leaders were keen to applaud the attitude of the Ijaw National Leader and Chairman of Pan- Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark has shown thus far as well as his support for the NDDC management.

The leaders also underscored the hostile intentions of some youths in the region. They scolded Alhaji Abubaka Amaigo Brown, Bedford Benjamin and Lambart Olambo, accusing them of working against the interests of the region. “Chief Godswill Akpabio is a person of great intelligence. He has extraordinary energy, boundless optimism and vision about the possibilities of progress in the Niger Delta region.”

Like this: Like Loading...