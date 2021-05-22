DEWALD KRUGER: Every hotel doesn’t have to be five-star to make money

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, is acclaimed as Nigeria’s best city hotel, its general manager, Dewald Kruger, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the attractions and offerings of the boutique hotel, Nigerian hospitality and life as an hotelier, among other sundry issues

Background

Dewald Kruger, a South Africa, is a thoroughbred professional hotelier, whose sojourn in the world of hospitality started at his younger days. He was educated at the Johannesburg University, South Africa and Tshwane University of Technology. He was also trained at the Cordon Blue Cookery where he got his gourmet certificate in addition to wine producing and tasting certificate (3) at KWV -South Africa, among others. Since his first baptism working in a restaurant, he has never looked back rising from the ranks to the top echelon of his profession. Today, he is the general manager of The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is under the franchise of Mantis group.

Image of Abuja needs to be improved

Having lived in Nigeria for about a decade, with the last three years in Abuja running The Envoy Hotel, he speaks of his perception of Abuja, which in his words needs to be improved as the capital city of Nigeria. ‘‘I have seen better days in Nigeria, in a country with many cities, in Abuja I see some of the buildings not completed, some roads are half completed, herds of cattle entering into the capital city, and the high ways. I know it is a big bone of contention but I don’t think it is good for the image of Abuja and Nigeria that your major capital city looks like a rural town. His advice to the government is to rise to the occasion by making the city a befitting one for the status of Nigeria, the giant of Africa. ‘‘I think it should be taken care of and done in a good way.’’

Degradation of Lagos is not good for living and business

His view of Lagos, which was his first abode in Nigeria, is also not salutatory, as he said that the degradation of the city is not good for living and business. ‘‘I left Lagos about three or four years ago and it is sad to say that the degradation has just become worse. The traffic situation, the heap of rubbish on the sidewalks are bigger, the potholes are just bigger. The wrong things are just bigger and it is very sad to see.’’ However, he said he loves Lagos but not happy with the fact that the city is not keeping in tune with its bursting energy and vibrancy. ‘‘I really love Lagos and I am just sad to see that it is not maintaining it energy and vibrancy. It is really attracting lots of people and I think there might even be more than 25 million people in all. The services are going down, and children on the streets.

Hospitality business in Lagos is on the rise as Abuja struggles to get off the block

While Abuja may be struggling to get off the block when it comes to hospitality business, not so with Lagos, which he said is bursting, with hotels opening in every nook and crannies of the city especially in Lekki area. ‘‘There are many people in Lagos, diverse culture and cuisines, so you have a range of hotels, and restaurants. Lekki is really getting blown out of proportion with hotels opening almost on a daily basis. Development should be planned, organised and of good standard. Lagos is thriving in a big way, but in Abuja, the pace is slower, the economy is slow. So when things open up in Abuja we would be happy. There are fewer hotels pushing forward. So it is a bit of slow pace here in Abuja.

Professionalism and sophistication are needed ingredients in Nigerian hospitality

For him, there are a lot of challenges confronting Nigerian hospitality, one of such is the power issue. However, he advocates for professionalism and sophistication as two key ingredients needed to bring Nigerian hospitality at par with international standard. ‘‘I wished that we can become more professional and more sophisticated. Certain things are working against us and the biggest is our power supply. We would like to introduce and use more technological advanced systems but it is just impossible to maintain. ‘‘So we tend to stay more with rugged installations and equipment that can stand the test of the demand of the environment. Another thing is good service and good service comes with friendliness. ‘‘There are no excuses for good services. Be proud of yourself and of your s e r -invices. Be soft on stuff but hard on substance.’’

Not bothered about non- existence of star rating in Nigeria

For someone coming from a background where hospitality business is regulated, with grading and classification system in place, he said he is not bothered that Nigeria still lacks the star rating system, saying that it comes with its own issues that may be difficult to contend with. ‘‘I am not too worried about that because that again will bring another issue and its needs to be funded. It can be influenced. I am happy that the market determines if you say you are good or not. What is the difference if I put a five star on my door here? ‘‘I don’t think it is necessary because the market will determine it. So you don’t all have to be five star hotels but you can be the best four star hotels, the best three star hotels and make fantastic money. ‘‘Just be a good honest six star hotel if that is your decision. But don’t try and over decorate it, or over do it and above all, there is also a market for that.’’

I am Satisfied living and working in Nigeria

Since stepping into the country in 2013, working with former Protea Westwood Hotel in Falomi, Ikoyi before moving to L’ Ola Hotel, Maryland, both in Lagos, and now The Envoy Hotel Abuja, he describes his sojourn so far in Nigeria as very satisfying, both on the professional and personal levels. ‘‘It is quite satisfying in terms of business and also in terms of personal,’’ he says. However, one of the factors responsible for his long stay and the joy he derives has to do with the kindred bond that has f o r m e d between his staff a n d h i m o n one hand and on the other some of the guests in the three hotels that he has headed. ‘‘I would not had stayed here as long if not for the staff. The guests are also very important and enjoyable and we have developed good friendship all the way. ‘‘Some of them from Lagos even followed me here, which is very satisfying. The staff too, even though the environment is difficult, but makes it a pleasure to come to work everybody. I think they have a different approach to their work, to guest, and to instructions, which is humbly. ‘‘You can only do this job with the people that you can trust, which are what I found here.

Fond memories

He also speaks fondly of the three hotels that he has worked, making distinctions and what makes each a fond memory for him. ‘‘I was at Protea Westwood Hotel, Ikoyi as my first hotel, very good, lovely spot, nice rooms, and nice conference rooms. Yes, we did good business. Then at L’Ola Hotel, also nice experience, I was there from the construction phase, finishing, and re – establishing it as Mantis Hotel and then I came to The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which brings joy because I was involved from the development phase, about three years before it opened. ‘‘Although we didn’t get everything 100 per cent, but we hope that the next one will be 100 per cent.’’

Protea Westwood Hotel was challenging

Of the three hotels, he said Protea Westwood Hotel was challenging and this is understandable, being his first hotel in Nigeria. ‘‘All three of them offered unique experiences and growth. Westwood as my first one out of South Africa was a challenge on its own. I have to get accustomed to the local environment, the local ways of treating your guests and staff and also Protea had a very good brand loyalty and brand instruction. It was very good and I enjoyed it. ‘‘The hotel had it own challenges as it was an old building from the 1960s but converted. Also, the owners had in teresting challenges of their own. However, the hotel has a beautiful location, the lagoon, Falomo Road and it was really nice. ‘‘I loved Awolowo Road, the crazy traffic. But it was nice. L’ Ola Hotel; though it was a sister Protea hotel before it was transformed, it was a beautiful hotel and we were able to assist in the development, construction and finishing and introduction of the hotel to the market. It was very exciting. The Envoy Hotel Abuja was a special project ‘‘Then coming to The Envoy Hotel Abuja, just knowing that this can really be a special product, it was nice to really push it to the market, which is a nice achievement for me. Achieving the product standard and revenue which I thought not everybody always get the opportunity but at least in my career I get to do that and looking forward to the next product where one can be involved from the beginning and into the final phases and launch into the market.

‘‘That could be a nice achievement.’

Nigerians are loving and fun to be with

Kruger is fascinated by Nigerians, their candour, and above all, friendly disposition, with smiles and jokes always are some of the things he finds so captivating about Nigerians. ‘‘There is always a smile, and a challenge, a lot of humour, a lot of fun and quick with a joke. It is always nice.’

An enriching experience

Kruger, who lives in Nigeria with his wife, says it has been an enriching experience for him and his wife. Although he misses his children, however, he is comforted with the bond that they have formed here in Nigeria. ‘‘Unfortunately, our kids out of the house, and we missed them dearly, my wife is here and some friends here and it has been an enriching experience. ‘‘We enjoy the position that we are in, the proximity to people, it is so different from South Africa and in a good way. ‘‘The people are dear to us.’’

Jollof rice is good for us

You may be right describing Kruger and his wife as foodies because since arriving Nigeria they have basically tried most of Nigerian foods but of the lots, jollof rice stands out. ‘‘We tried almost everything, we tried snail, pokomo, edikang ekong, fufu, semovita, eba and what we found is good for us is jollof rice, very good and then I like your suya, also very good. And fish too; croaker fish, very good.’’

