Dewy, Charly Boy’s daughter, celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary

Nigerian music veteran Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa, has celebrated her third anniversary with her lesbian partner. In a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, Dewy said she was grateful for her partner and their beautiful relationship. “3 years of togetherness and I can only say my admiration and love for you continues to blossom each day.

You are everything I manifested and I am truly grateful for you,” she wrote. “Cheers to more adventurous and beautiful memories. Happy anniversary to us.” In 2018, Dewy dropped a bombshell when she publicly shared photos of herself and her lover.

Later in an interview that same year, she revealed that it took her parents a while to adjust after she came out as a lesbian. Interestingly, in 2020 Charly Boy recounted how he handled his daughter, Dewy’s coming out as a lesbian. However, his post didn’t sit well with his daughter as she called him out over his hypocrisy.

