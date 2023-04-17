DFI: Sanwo-Olu woos investors in US

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has urged existing and potential investors to continuously see Lagos, “the crown subnational jewel of the African economy,” as a choice place for investments. He said Lagos State is the right place for investments in FinTech, EdTech, Health-Tech, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Talent Training and Placement, or Physical Infrastructure like Data Centers, among others. He said: “It is always my very great pleasure to engage with existing and potential investors and business people in Nigeria, and most especially, Lagos State, the crown subnational jewel of the African economy.

“I am sure many of you will be familiar with the numbers, the fact that Lagos is the fifth largest economy on the continent, the most populous city, and the fastest-growing urban center, with a very vibrant and entrepreneurial population, made up of mostly young people. “We have the market, we have the talent, we have the enabling environment, we have the physical infrastructure, all in place. “And we have the success stories, great testimonials of what is possible when people come together to develop and implement great ideas and solutions, backed by the power of private capital and the support of understanding and enthusiastic governments.” Sanwo-Olu spoke at a High-Level US-Nigeria Council for Food Security, Trade and Investment (UNSC) event on the sidelines of the World Bank- IMF Spring Meetings in Washington DC, United States on Thursday.

The governor acknowledged the place of the US-Nigeria Council, as the pre-eminent business organisation working to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the United States and Nigeria. He said: “One of the accomplishments we are proudest of, in our first four years, has been the completion of the first phase of the Lagos Light Rail Blue Line – the first modern intra-city rail system in Lagos State. “As I speak test-run- ning is going on, allowing Lagosians to have a longoverdue feel of what it is to belong to a city with the 21st-century rail system. “We are also completing work on the first phase of the Red Line; together the Blue and Red Lines form two of the planned total of six Lines that will crisscross the metropolis.”