Politics

DG APC Presidential Campaign Council appoints Kannywood to Tinubu/Shettima Campaign

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong has approved the inclusion of members of the Northern based entertainment industry popularly known as Kannywood into the PCC as part of efforts to deepen the participation of creative artists from Northern Nigeria in the campaign.

Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham, said the approval follows the commitment of the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made to the group during his recent visit to Kano, organised by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje where he met with top entertainers from Kannywood who put up a command performance and endorsed his candidature while promising to work for his success.

Tinubu had promised to ensure that they are allowed to be part of the campaign and also showcase their talents towards actualising his dream of becoming President.

The PCC DG, while conveying the approval, charged the group to bring to bear their large followership, appeal, and goodwill in selling the candidature of Asiwaju and his manifesto, Renewed Hope.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

#EndSARS: Those seeking unseat Buhari must wait till 2023 – Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has has advised those eying President Muhammadu Buhari’s seat that they should wait till 2023 rather than applying selfish tactics through the ongoing protests to oust the President. The Governor, at a press conference, Monday at Government House, Lokoja, urged the #EndSARS protesters to present their leaders in order […]
Politics

Constitutional Amendment: Monarchs seek statutory roles

Posted on Author Lawan Abubakar

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the visit by the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria to the Senate to renew their request for constitutional roles, which was rejected in the last constitutional amendment exercise by the National Assembly   T raditional rulers in Nigeria have continued to demand for an amendment to the Constitution of […]
Politics

PDP to INEC: Use 2023 election to win back Nigerians’ trust in you

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the forthcoming 2023 elections to win back the trust of Nigerians in the commission. The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele gave the charge when officials of the state INEC inspected the secretariat of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica