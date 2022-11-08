DG APC Presidential Campaign Council appoints Kannywood to Tinubu/Shettima Campaign

Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong has approved the inclusion of members of the Northern based entertainment industry popularly known as Kannywood into the PCC as part of efforts to deepen the participation of creative artists from Northern Nigeria in the campaign.

Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham, said the approval follows the commitment of the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made to the group during his recent visit to Kano, organised by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje where he met with top entertainers from Kannywood who put up a command performance and endorsed his candidature while promising to work for his success.

Tinubu had promised to ensure that they are allowed to be part of the campaign and also showcase their talents towards actualising his dream of becoming President.

The PCC DG, while conveying the approval, charged the group to bring to bear their large followership, appeal, and goodwill in selling the candidature of Asiwaju and his manifesto, Renewed Hope.

