Education

DG cautions NYSC drivers on safety, healthy lifestyle

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of measures to ensure safety on the roads, the Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has counselled drivers in the Scheme’s fleets to be conscious of their health status and conditions of their vehicles at all times in order to ensure their safety and that of other road users.

 

According to him, the physical and mental health of all drivers are very critical to their overall performance, and that a healthy driver would be diligent in their driving due to his alertness, as well as the ability to process information for effective driving.

 

Towards this end, he further stated that in order to avoid road accidents, all drivers must take their health status seriously and adopt or live healthy lifestyles. Ibrahim gave the advice during a workshop organised for NYSC drivers at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Maitama in Abuja.

 

The theme of the workshop is: “The Driver’s Health Status: A Panacea for Accident Management and Control.”

 

He said road accidents have claimed many lives in recent times with some of the causative factors attributable to stress, sleep deprivation, fatigue, drunkenness, illness, bad eyesight and drug abuse, among others, by the drivers.

The Director-General in a statement issued and signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, said that as management is committed to the enhancement of the welfare and efficiency of staff, it would also intensify efforts that are aimed at safe driving among NYSC drivers.

 

“Apart from regular servicing of vehicles, we have accorded priority attention to the drivers’ health, especially through routine medical checks.

 

Don’t joke with your health because you are very important to us and we cherish you. Be very honest in your dealings and we don’t want to hear any case of misconduct from any of you. I am happy that NYSC staff members are very wonderful people,” the statement added.

 

Ibrahim, however, advised participants at the workshop, who were drawn from all NYSC formations across the country to adhere to approved speed limits, carry out necessary checks on their vehicles before driving, avoid drinking alcohol while driving, and night journeys, among other risks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Lawmaker seeks upgrade of Offa Poly to varsity

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A Senator, representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Oyelola Ashiru, has called for the upgrading of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara State to degree awarding institution and other related matters.   This was as he said that he had “presented at the plenary a Bill for an Act to amend the Federal Universities of Technology […]

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
Education

Impersonation: JAMB to spend N100m on prosecution 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says examination malpractice has migrated to the North The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said N100 million would be spent on the prosecution of 200 persons involved in the act of impersonation during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This came as the Board lamented that JAMB examination fraud has shifted from the […]
Education

Yabatech loses director to COVID, shuts hostel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has announced the death of the College’s Director, Academic Planning Unit, Mr. M.A.O Omoighe, from COVID-19 complications. It also ordered all students to vacate the hotels latest Thursday, January 28, 2021. The medical centre was also shut for two weeks while those who may have had direct contacts with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica