DG cautions NYSC drivers on safety, healthy lifestyle

As part of measures to ensure safety on the roads, the Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has counselled drivers in the Scheme’s fleets to be conscious of their health status and conditions of their vehicles at all times in order to ensure their safety and that of other road users.

According to him, the physical and mental health of all drivers are very critical to their overall performance, and that a healthy driver would be diligent in their driving due to his alertness, as well as the ability to process information for effective driving.

Towards this end, he further stated that in order to avoid road accidents, all drivers must take their health status seriously and adopt or live healthy lifestyles. Ibrahim gave the advice during a workshop organised for NYSC drivers at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Maitama in Abuja.

The theme of the workshop is: “The Driver’s Health Status: A Panacea for Accident Management and Control.”

He said road accidents have claimed many lives in recent times with some of the causative factors attributable to stress, sleep deprivation, fatigue, drunkenness, illness, bad eyesight and drug abuse, among others, by the drivers.

The Director-General in a statement issued and signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, said that as management is committed to the enhancement of the welfare and efficiency of staff, it would also intensify efforts that are aimed at safe driving among NYSC drivers.

“Apart from regular servicing of vehicles, we have accorded priority attention to the drivers’ health, especially through routine medical checks.

Don’t joke with your health because you are very important to us and we cherish you. Be very honest in your dealings and we don’t want to hear any case of misconduct from any of you. I am happy that NYSC staff members are very wonderful people,” the statement added.

Ibrahim, however, advised participants at the workshop, who were drawn from all NYSC formations across the country to adhere to approved speed limits, carry out necessary checks on their vehicles before driving, avoid drinking alcohol while driving, and night journeys, among other risks.

