DG, FRIN, Adepoju, commends Zulum on National honour

Director General of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Professor Adeshola Adepoju has congratulated Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum on his nomination for the award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). President Muhammadu Buhari will on October 11 honour the Governor alongside other Nigerians, who have distinguished themselves in various professions. According to the DG, Zulum had over the years sustained his exemplary leadership attributes in all facets of life, adding that his tenure as Governor has brought tremendous and unprecedented development to Borno State. Adepoju, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the conferment of the national honours on Zulum, urged the Governor not to relent on his humanitarian gestures, which he said has impacted lives positively.

In a congratulatory message, the DG joined “the government and people of Borno state in celebrating the robust and landmark achievements of the Governor,” while praying to God to continue to strengthen Zulum in his pursuits. He said, “I felicitate with the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, who has been shortlisted to be conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by the President. “The honour is well deserved in view of your noble and laudable contributions to nation building in various capacities.”

