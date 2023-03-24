DG: Investigation bureau to release Lagos Train-bus accident report soon

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has given assurance that it would soon release its report on the train and the Lagos State staff bus accident, which occurred at Ikeja area of the State a fortnight ago. This is as the bureau has agreed to deepen its relationships with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ways of enhancing safety in the rail and road sector. According to a statement signed by Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, NSIB, the Director of the Bureau, Engr. Akin Olateru, disclosed this during courtesy visits to the two organsiations in Lagos yesterday. Olateru said its investigators had commenced inquiry into the causal and contributory factors of the March 9, 2023 train and bus accident in Lagos.

He explained that its report, which would be made public, would also include safety recommendations to both parties on how a recurrence could be avoided in the future. Speaking at LASEMA, Olateru regretted the accident, which claimed nine lives with colossal damage to the bus, but assured the Lagos State Government that its investigators would do a thorough job and come up with safety recommendations. He, however, said it does not impose blame on any party, rather, issue safety recommendations on how such accident could be prevented in the future. He explained that NSIB has well-trained 45 investigators who are deep on investigation of rail and maritime serious incidents and accidents.

We have 45 welltrained investigators who are well-trained in the United States, Singapore Academy and others. So, we do what we do well. “It takes time to carry out investigation. But, for this, I don’t think it will take time because some of our investigators have already been trained on train and maritime investigation.”

