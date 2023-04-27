DG: Nigeria role model for Int’l Biosafety community

The Director General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Rufus Ebegba, has said Nigeria is a role model for others as other African countries look up to the country for leadership in Biosafety. Ebegba, who said this yesterday in Abuja, said: “Other African countries look up to Nigeria for leadership in Biosafety as a result, Nigeria was nominated to serve as the pioneer Chair of the West African Biosafety Regulators’ Forum, African Biosafety Regulators Forum and serve as the first Vice- Chair of the West African Integrated Vector Management Forum.” The DG noted that other Countries’BiosafetyAuthorities, particularly African Union member states, visit Nigeria to understudy the Nigerian Biosafety System. He said: “Nigeria is also a member of the African Biosafety Negotiators Forum for COP, MOP and other UN environmental multilateral issues, particularly in Biosafety and Biodiversity.”