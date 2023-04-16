Business

DG NiMet joins NOSDRA board

National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has appointed the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency ((NiMet), Prof Mansur Bako Matazu, as a member of governing board. The appointment of Matazu was approved by the Federal Government sequel to the request from the Minister of Environment and subsequent approval by the minister of aviation. The approval was contained in a letter to the minister of environment signed on his behalf by the ministry’s director human resource management. The letter reads: “I am directed to refer to your letter No FMENV/ PRS/1782/1/18 dated 29th March, 2023 on the above subject and convey the approval of the Honourable Minister of Aviation for the Director General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu to serve on the Governing Board of the National Oil Spill Detection And Response Agency (NOSDRA).”

Ooni lauds Ecobank's support for indigenous culture, tourism

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said that Ecobank’s sponsorship of the recent Adire exhibition reconfirms the bank’s support for the growth of indigenous culture, tourism and entrepreneurship across the continent.   The royal father stated this during a three-day Adire exhibition tagged: “Adire Lagos Experience,” powered by Ecobank Nigeria, in Lagos, which […]
Agusto & Co: Adoption of Holdco structure'll bolster banks' profitability

The current trend of banks in the country adopting the Holding Company (Holdco) structure, while exercising control over their subsidiaries, will strengthen the industry’s profitability, Pan-African credit rating agency, Agusto & Co. Limited, has said. The agency disclosed this in the 2022 edition of its annual “Nigerian banking industry report,” which provided a comprehensive review […]
NACCIMA backs CBN's policy on Diaspora remittances

Following Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s introduction of an incentive of N5 for every $1 remitted to Nigeria via International Money Transfer Organisations, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has backed the apex bank, saying the move will push up the country’s Diaspora remittances to as high as $35 […]

