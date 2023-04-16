DG NiMet joins NOSDRA board

National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has appointed the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency ((NiMet), Prof Mansur Bako Matazu, as a member of governing board. The appointment of Matazu was approved by the Federal Government sequel to the request from the Minister of Environment and subsequent approval by the minister of aviation. The approval was contained in a letter to the minister of environment signed on his behalf by the ministry’s director human resource management. The letter reads: “I am directed to refer to your letter No FMENV/ PRS/1782/1/18 dated 29th March, 2023 on the above subject and convey the approval of the Honourable Minister of Aviation for the Director General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu to serve on the Governing Board of the National Oil Spill Detection And Response Agency (NOSDRA).”