News

DG PGF flaws Presidency’s position on Akeredolu’s herdsmen ban

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has condemned the position of the Presidency on the ban of Herdsmen by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.
According to him, governments should compliment reforms introduced by other arms, rather than being divisive over them.
The DG, in a statement in Abuja Thursday also said it was not within the purview of the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) Mallam Garba Shehu to counter the reform decision of the governor of Ondo State on grazing in the state.
He opinionated that if reforms would be positive, there should be no divisive voices on it.
In his statement titled: “Caution on Divisive Campaigns and National Security Challenges,” Lukman called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) as party to look at its manifesto as see what it believes in.
According to him, the APC before it came to power, believed that things were not going well and needed to be changed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group hails COAS Buratai, Military over sacrifices in restoring peace to Yobe State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some stakeholders from 17 local governments in Yobe State have applauded Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the nation’s military for restoring peace in the state.   The group, under the auspices of Yobe Progressive Association (YPA) consented that the troops have done extremely well in securing lives and properties in the state.   In a […]
News

45 NGOs drag Bayelsa govt to court over state’s finances

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

A coalition of 45 Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Bayelsa State has dragged the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, the State House of Assembly and four of his commissioners before the State High Court, Yenagoa on the need for the state to make public the status of its finances, lists of loans obtained and debt profile […]
News

Reopening of worship centres: We’re taking God out of the equation –Bishop Ighele

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU

The General Overseer of Holy Spirit Mission, Bishop Charles Ighele, is a respected servant of God and one with sound knowledge of the scriptures. He demystifies the arguments advance in favour of continued lockdown of churches while markets, malls and others are allowed to do business in this interview with TAI ANYANWU   What’s your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica