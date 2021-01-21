DG PGF flaws Presidency’s position on Akeredolu’s herdsmen ban

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has condemned the position of the Presidency on the ban of Herdsmen by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to him, governments should compliment reforms introduced by other arms, rather than being divisive over them.

The DG, in a statement in Abuja Thursday also said it was not within the purview of the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) Mallam Garba Shehu to counter the reform decision of the governor of Ondo State on grazing in the state.

He opinionated that if reforms would be positive, there should be no divisive voices on it.

In his statement titled: “Caution on Divisive Campaigns and National Security Challenges,” Lukman called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) as party to look at its manifesto as see what it believes in.

According to him, the APC before it came to power, believed that things were not going well and needed to be changed.

Like this: Like Loading...