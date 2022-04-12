DG reiterates NYSC’s commitment to staff welfare

…as Brigade Commander lauds NYSC on unity, development

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has reiterated the commitment of the Scheme to the welfare of members of staff, saying that his administration would continue to prioritise the well-being of the workers towards enhancing their optimum performance.

He disclosed this during the inauguration of the Senior Staff Quarters constructed at the NYSC State Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, which contains nine en-suite rooms.

The housing facility was constructed by the NYSC State Secretariat with support from the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ibrahim commended the State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani for the project, adding that the initiative was in line with his administration’s policy on welfare of corps members and staff members. He also expressed delight at the enthusiasm shown by members of staff of the secretariat, saying that their contribution towards the completion of the project was a demonstration of unity of purpose in the scheme.

The Director-General, therefore, reaffirmed the management’s commitment to ensuring the provision of congenial environment for the smooth conduct of orientation course and other aspects of the scheme’s operations. In his remarks, the State Coordinator, recalled that the foundation of the building was laid by the Director-General in August 2021, and that it was completed within seven months with his support.

Mrs. Ani thanked the top management of NYSC for lending support towards the execution of the project, even as she expressed gratitude for the financial contributions made by staff of the Secretariat towards the execution of the project.

In another development, the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Brigadier General Muktar Adamu, has lauded the contributions of the NYSC to national unity, cohesion and development.

The army chief stated this when the NYSC Director-General visited him in his office at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure in Ondo State, where he noted that the NYSC Scheme is a veritable platform for instilling the spirit of patriotic service in the youth.

Adamu, who commended the corps members serving in the Brigade for adding values through their primary assignment, recalled his visit to the NYSC Ondo State Permanent Orientation Camp at Ikare-Akoko, stressing the corps members were disciplined and amenable to training. He, therefore, assured the NYSC management that the Brigade would continue to support the NYSC formations within its ‘Area of Responsibility

Responding, Ibrahim said he was delighted with the sustained support that NYSC has continued to enjoy from the Nigerian Army.

He particularly thanked the authorities of the 32 Artillery Brigade for prioritising the welfare and safety of corps members, especially with provision of Barracks accommodation and security

