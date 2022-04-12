Education

DG reiterates NYSC’s commitment to staff welfare

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

…as Brigade Commander lauds NYSC on unity, development

 

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has reiterated the commitment of the Scheme to the welfare of members of staff, saying that his administration would continue to prioritise the well-being of the workers towards enhancing their optimum performance.

 

He disclosed this during the inauguration of the Senior Staff Quarters constructed at the NYSC State Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, which contains nine en-suite rooms.

 

The housing facility was constructed by the NYSC State Secretariat with support from the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ibrahim commended the State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani for the project, adding that the initiative was in line with his administration’s policy on welfare of corps members and staff members. He also expressed delight at the enthusiasm shown by members of staff of the secretariat, saying that their contribution towards the completion of the project was a demonstration of unity of purpose in the scheme.

 

The Director-General, therefore, reaffirmed the management’s commitment to ensuring the provision of congenial environment for the smooth conduct of orientation course and other aspects of the scheme’s operations. In his remarks, the State Coordinator, recalled that the foundation of the building was laid by the Director-General in August 2021, and that it was completed within seven months with his support.

 

Mrs. Ani thanked the top    management of NYSC for lending support towards the execution of the project, even as she expressed gratitude for the financial contributions made by staff of the Secretariat towards the execution of the project.

 

In another development, the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Brigadier General Muktar Adamu, has lauded the contributions of the NYSC to national unity, cohesion and development.

The army chief stated this when the NYSC Director-General visited him in his office at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure in Ondo State, where he noted that the NYSC Scheme is a veritable platform for instilling the spirit of patriotic service in the youth.

 

Adamu, who commended the corps members serving in the Brigade for adding values through their primary assignment, recalled his visit to the NYSC Ondo State Permanent Orientation Camp at Ikare-Akoko, stressing the corps members were disciplined and amenable to training. He, therefore, assured the NYSC management that the Brigade would continue to support the NYSC formations within its ‘Area of Responsibility

 

Responding, Ibrahim said he was delighted with the sustained support that NYSC has continued to enjoy from the Nigerian Army.

 

He particularly thanked the authorities of the 32 Artillery Brigade for prioritising the welfare and safety of corps members, especially with provision of Barracks accommodation and security

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Total shutdown looms in varsities as SSANU, NASU, NAAT threaten strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The ongoing crisis in Nigerian universities may take a turn for the worst within the next few weeks, as the three non academic staff unions in universities have threatened to embark on a natiowide strike over unfulfilled promises by the Federal Government. Students have been at home for over a week, as a result of […]
Education

Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptian high-school pupils armed with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers started their final exams on Sunday, despite objections from some parents worried about spreading the coronavirus.   The health ministry was laying on 2,500 ambulances and providing a doctor for each school. Any student with a high temperature is meant to […]
Education

Old students give alma mater facelift, renovate structures

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Piqued by the shortage of facilities and poor state of infrastructural in their alma mater, the old students of Igbanke Grammar School Old Students Association, Igbanke in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, last week returned to the school to inaugurate and hand over the administrative block newly renovated by the association to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica