News

DG SS bags Distinguished Award in Public Service

Posted on Author Reporter

…second national award within two weeks

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

For the second time in less than two weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari honoured the Director General of the Department of State Services (DG SS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, with the prestigious award of Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS).

Recall that Alhaji Bichi, who is a Fellow of the War College was, on Tuesday October 11, conferred with the award of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), the third highest in order of national awards.

Four hundred and forty six other other distinguished personalities were also conferred with the national honours of various categories.

The latest NEAPS honours, our correspondent gathered, is a Special Category (Distinguished) Award for Military and Paramilitary Service.

A senior government official, who spoke on the NEAPS award, said it was well-deserved, considering the achievements of the spy master.

The official, who preferred anonymity, said: “Alhaji Bichi’s latest award, coming barely two weeks after the conferment of the prestigious CFR, demonstrates President Muhammadu Buhari’s favourable disposition to excellence and distinction in public service.

“May I also state here, that the President did not renew Bichi’s term in office for nothing, as the DG has spearheaded reforms in the DSS, by way of upping intelligence, operational effectiveness, staff motivation, infrastructural development, among other strides.”

The award ceremony held at the State House, Abuja, on Friday, October 21.

 

Reporter

