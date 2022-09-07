News

DG SS: Why Terrorists don’t accept ransom in dollars, cheques

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Director General of the State Services (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has said that terrorists involved in kidnapping do not accept dollars as ransom for fear that the foreign currency could be fake.

He further disclosed that only cash payment in naira notes is acceptable to the insurgents, as cheques by kidnap victims’ families are not allowed.

He, however, assured that: “With the current zeal in the fight against terrorism – blocking terrorists’ financing efforts – the end of the tunnel is about to be seen.”

The DG SS made the revelation at the closing ceremony of a workshop on Terrorism Financing Risk (TFR) for Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism/Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF), held in Abuja.

The spy master, however, assured that there was light at the end of the tunnel, in view of ongoing disruption of terrorists’ networks, as well as their sources of financing which, he noted, was yielding the desired results.

The seminar had representatives drawn from the DSS (host), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Judiciary among other law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.

 

Our Reporters

