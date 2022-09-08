DG SS: Why terrorists don’t accept ransom in dollars

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has said the focus on banks and other formal transactions to track terrorism finances may not produce the desired results because those kidnapping for ransom and others involved in criminal activities don’t accept dollars for fear that the money could be fake. According to him, the hoodlums also reject cheques as they could be traced and rather insist on being paid in naira. However, he said with the fight against insurgency and efforts to block terrorism financing, the security challenges facing Nigeria will be a thing of the past soon.

Bichi said these at the closing ceremony of a workshop on Terrorism Financing Risk (TFR) for Anti-Money Laundering/ Combating the Financing of Terrorism/Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) in Abuja yesterday. The workshop had representatives from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Judiciary and others.

He said: “There lies the alliance between bandits and terrorists and that is why they have resorted to kidnapping. And kidnapping brings quick money to them. They demanded N100 million, N200 million and what have you. “And what do they request for? Not cheques, but cash. Not dollars but naira. “Why they don’t want dollars is because they are trying to avoid fake currencies.

They know that if (victims’ families) are to give them our own currency it would take time before you produce millions of fake currencies. “That is why they have the time to count. You don’t short change them with a kobo. They request for another person to come and rescue the man that came to give them the money.” He added: “Smuggling, instead of formal transactions. They buy goods from one country and sell them in another. They engage in bank robberies. “So you should be able to track their methods. They buy gold, they engage in gold mining. They take this gold outside the country, and then they send something in return to them.”

The DSS chief confirmed the alliance between Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and bandits, saying the development is aimed at boosting membership strength. He said: “And that is why you see it is a vicious cycle; you cannot defeat them at once. They strike an alliance, and the alliance presently is between bandits and terrorists. “Why do they have to do that? They are thinking of numbers.

Once they go out, if they are to attack any place, gone are the days of maybe, one man riot squad, two, three, tens. They now come in hundreds and all of them are armed.” He stressed the importance of intelligence in the fight against terrorism and financing. Bichi said: “If you want to fight terrorism or you want to track terrorism financing, intelligence is always crucial. That is why… if you know yourself and know your enemy, you will always emerge victorious. But if you know yourself and you don’t know your enemy, you are courting defeat. “It is only through intelligence that you would identify your enemy very well.

You know the arms he is holding, his associates and strategy and what have you. “It is through intelligence that you can prosecute your cases successfully because data and intelligence is a synergy which security agencies always look for. It is through intelligence that you would be able to plan your strategy to fight the terrorist. “Next to intelligence is strategy. You should know that terrorists are equally intelligent people and they what to always be ahead of their opponents. So if you want to be ahead of them, you must disrupt their strategies.”

