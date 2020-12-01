DG to corps members: Accept postings in good faith

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday told corps members undergoingthemandated oneyear national service to accept their postings for primary assignment in good faith.

This was as he added that this had become imperative for them to contribute meaningfully to their communities of service and national development.

Thedirector-generalgavethis advice yesterday while addressing the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream I A corpsmembersattheendof their three-weekorientationexerciseat the NYSC Orientation Camp in Keffi, NasarawaState. Ibrahim, who warned corps members against stage managing their rejection for postingtotheir placeof primary assignment, insisted that as anyone caught doing so would be sanctioned.

He, therefore, advisedthem tousetheserviceperiodtocontribute to the promotion of national unity and cohesion, as well as to the socioeconomic development of the country.

The director-general also urged the corps members to identify the needs of their host communities with a view to initiating projects that would address such through the NYSC Community Development Service platform.

“As corps members, you need to identify and choose projects that are beneficial to your host communities.

I also adviseyoutotakeadvantageof the service year to add value to thedevelopmentof your country,” headded, evenasheurged them to be of good conduct in theirplacesof primaryassignmentandabidebythe‘ Oathof Allegiance’ they swore to.

Like this: Like Loading...