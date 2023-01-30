DG To Corps Members: You’re trained to overcome challenges

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yusha’u Ahmed, yesterday says the three weeks orientation course for corps members was designed to equip them to handle the challenges of service year. Ably represented by Bauchi State Coordinator, Namadi Abubakar at the swearing in ceremony of the 2023 Batch “A” stream 1 corps members at the state Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state. According to him, the exercise was also to formally induct the graduates into the NYSC scheme as a platform for them to offer selfless services to their fatherland. He said: “The orientation course is the first of the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC and it is meant to equip them adequately to handle the challenges of the service year. “On our part, we pledge to do our utmost best to ensure that they experience minimum discomfort throughout the duration of the orientation course and the service year.
