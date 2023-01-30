News

DG To Corps Members: You’re trained to overcome challenges

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yusha’u Ahmed, yesterday says the three weeks orientation course for corps members was designed to equip them to handle the challenges of service year. Ably represented by Bauchi State Coordinator, Namadi Abubakar at the swearing in ceremony of the 2023 Batch “A” stream 1 corps members at the state Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state. According to him, the exercise was also to formally induct the graduates into the NYSC scheme as a platform for them to offer selfless services to their fatherland. He said: “The orientation course is the first of the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC and it is meant to equip them adequately to handle the challenges of the service year. “On our part, we pledge to do our utmost best to ensure that they experience minimum discomfort throughout the duration of the orientation course and the service year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
News

SEC issues fresh rules on collateral management

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released new rules on warehousing and collateral management.   According to the rule, every warehouse that stores commodities to be traded on a registered exchange shall apply for registration while the commission shall maintain a register of all warehouses, which shall be published on its website, the commission […]
News

UN: Global GDP to fall by 2.8%, with 100m jobs at risk

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact the global economy negatively, the United Nations has warned that as many as 100 million jobs are at risk, while the massive drop in export revenues from tourism could lead to a reduction of 2.8 per cent in global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). UN Secretary General, Antonio […]
News

House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene

Posted on Author Reporter

  House Republicans decided Wednesday to stand by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader and saying they’d fight a Democratic push to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees. In a 145-61 secret-ballot vote, House Republicans overwhelmingly rebuffed a rebellion by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica