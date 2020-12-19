News

DG VON: Govs sabotaged good intentions of Executive Order 10

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has criticised state governors, stating that they frustrated the good intentions of Executive Order 10 of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led federal government. He stated this yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the Executive Order 10 is aimed at advancing financial autonomy of the State Legislature and State Judiciary in compliance with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He further lamented that the governors in their opposition to Executive Order 10 adopted bi-partisan toga and headed to hang it on the maze of Supreme Court’s shelf, noting that it is a wakeup call to hold governors accountable for bad governance.

In the statement, Okechukwu said: “A cursory digest of your topic – Contestation, a veritable process in deepening democratic norms, permit me to submit that in the midst of national security challenges and our poverty pandemic; the contestation today is the issue of restructuring, in other words devolution of powers from the centre to the states and local councils.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: Women in governance agitate for 50% affirmative action

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Women in politics in Bayelsa State yesterday agitated for 50 per cent affirmative action in governance, stating that even though the 35 per cent affirmation has not been achieved, there is need to increase it to 50 per cent. This was the thrust of women politicians, under the umbrella of the Women in Governance during […]
News

#EndSARS protests: Okowa imposes 48-hour curfew in Delta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday imposed a 48-hour curfew in the state following Wednesday night’s arson and destruction of the government property in Asaba, the state capital, by some youths and hoodlums disguising as EndSARS protesters.   This was as the governor ordered the closure of all public and private primary and secondary […]
News

EFCC charges 2 lawyers for rigging NBA election

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged two lawyers to the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly rigging the 2018 national elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which brought in the incumbent President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN). In the 14-count charge marked FHC/L/118c/2020, the anti-graft agency accused the two lawyers; Sarah […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: