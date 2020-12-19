DG VON: Govs sabotaged good intentions of Executive Order 10

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has criticised state governors, stating that they frustrated the good intentions of Executive Order 10 of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led federal government. He stated this yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the Executive Order 10 is aimed at advancing financial autonomy of the State Legislature and State Judiciary in compliance with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He further lamented that the governors in their opposition to Executive Order 10 adopted bi-partisan toga and headed to hang it on the maze of Supreme Court’s shelf, noting that it is a wakeup call to hold governors accountable for bad governance.

In the statement, Okechukwu said: “A cursory digest of your topic – Contestation, a veritable process in deepening democratic norms, permit me to submit that in the midst of national security challenges and our poverty pandemic; the contestation today is the issue of restructuring, in other words devolution of powers from the centre to the states and local councils.

