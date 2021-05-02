News

DG VON to Fayemi: Stop inciting Nigerians against APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

…accuses him of sabotaging Buhari’s efforts

 

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has taken a swipe at Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, quipping that he is inciting Nigerians against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for calling on those agonising about the state of affairs in the country to organise and vote out the the ruling party in 2023.

 

 

Okechukwu also alleged that the Ekiti State governor had never defended President Muhammadu Buhari, the reason he had opposed Executive Order 10.
According to him, with the Ekiti State governor as chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, he ought to have galvanised the governors to open the frontiers of democracy at the state level.

 

Okechukwu also opinionated that the governors were the problems of the country’s democracy, as they have constituted themselves into emperors.
The VON DG  was reacting in the statement he issued in Abuja to comments made by Governor Fayemi on the Platform, a programme organised by the Covenant Christian Centre, aired live on television.

 

Fayemi had on the Platform said: “If your search is a regime change in a democracy, there is only one way for regime change in a democracy. You work towards it. Another election is going to come if you do not like what APC is doing, stop agonising, organise against the party. Link up with others who are organising and then kick the APC out of office and put people that you think will do better.”

 

However, in the statement, Okechukwu said whereas he has tremendous respect for Fayemi, his speech at the Covenant Platform on Saturday is in simplicity anti-party and an overkill.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

