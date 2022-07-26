DG warns corps members against cultism, other vices

..as Lagos NYSC pledges cordial relationship with police;

A warning has gone to corps members undertaking the compulsory one-year national service to steer clear of any form of involvement in cultism, internet fraud, hooliganism and other forms of social vices.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, who gave the warning, said that the scheme has zero tolerance for all form of misconduct and misnomer. Fadah, who disclosed this while addressing corps members at NYSC Plateau State Orientation Camp in Mangu, however, noted that anyone found indulging in these acts, would be sanctioned in line with NYSC bye laws.

He congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their studies which qualified them for mobilisation for the national service, even as he urged them to use the social media positively for national unity and cohesion, as well as to avoid using it to spread unconfirmed news that might cause public disaffection. “Ensure that you use social media positively for the promotion of national unity and integration.

Be conversant with NYSC bye laws and avoid infractions”, the Director-General said, and admonished the corps members to acquire vocational skills through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development to empower themselves for selfemployment. Fadah, while adding that salary jobs are scarce to get in the country presently, implored the corps members to adhere strictly to the electoral laws whenever they are called upon to serve as ad-hoc staff during elections.

The NYSC Plateau State Coordinator, Mrs. Daniel Rifkatu Yakubu stated that the corps members are law-abiding and had already adjusted to the regimented camp life.

According to her, a total of 571 corps members comprising 252 males and 319 females had been registered as at the time of the Director-General’s visit. In a related development, the Lagos State NYSC has said the management has a robust relationship with the state Command of Nigeria Police.

The NYSC Lagos State Secretariat, disclosed this while reacting to an incident involving a corps member and some police officers, which led to the arrest of the corps member in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Madaki Joyce, titled: “Re: Arrest of Lagos Corps Member by the Police in Ikorodu,” said: “The attention of the NYSC management, Lagos State has been drawn to an unfortunate incident involving a corps member and some police officers which led to the arrest of corps member, Temidayo David Ogunusi in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.”

