News Top Stories

DG WTO: U.S. continues to oppose Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

There appears not to be any respite yet for Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the United States (US), has hinted that the process towards appointing a new directorgeneral of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) needs to be reopened. Okonjo-Iweala, a former managing director (MD) of the World Bank, had got the support of 110 out of 164 member countries but the US opposed her candidacy.

An online news portal, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that the U.S trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, during an interview on Wednesday, said the WTO needs “someone with real experience in trade, not someone from the World Bank or a development person.”

The trade organisation operates based on consensus, that is, if one country opposes, a final decision cannot be made. Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung Hee, South Korea’s trade minister, are the final candidates for the top job at the WTO following the resignation of Roberto Azevêdo in May.

Following the lack of a consensus, the WTO had postponed the general council meeting to consider the appointment of a new DG till further notice. Lightizer confirmed that there was no way the Trump administration will be persuaded to back Iweala in its remaining weeks in office.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun vows to tackle rising cases of cultism in schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Worried by the high level of cultism in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the country, the Ogun State government has promised to fight the menace and make all the schools, including tertiary institutions a peaceful place of learning for the students.   The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa […]
News

#EndSARS: Army promotes officer who testified at Lagos panel

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 421 top officers to new ranks, including Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, the officer who testified at the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki Tollgate shooting and other cases of police brutality. Taiwo was promoted to the rank of major-general but is – alongside other newly […]
News

Disability Commission: Strengthen engagement with NASS, expert advises PLWDs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Following the clamour for establishment of a National Disability Commission (NDC), the Director of Legislative Drafting, National Assembly, Mohammed Hassan, has advised Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD), to strengthen their engagements with NASS, in order to fast track the process. Hassan, who gave the advise at a one-day stakeholders’ forum organised by the Centre for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: