DG WTO: U.S. continues to oppose Okonjo-Iweala

There appears not to be any respite yet for Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the United States (US), has hinted that the process towards appointing a new directorgeneral of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) needs to be reopened. Okonjo-Iweala, a former managing director (MD) of the World Bank, had got the support of 110 out of 164 member countries but the US opposed her candidacy.

An online news portal, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that the U.S trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, during an interview on Wednesday, said the WTO needs “someone with real experience in trade, not someone from the World Bank or a development person.”

The trade organisation operates based on consensus, that is, if one country opposes, a final decision cannot be made. Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung Hee, South Korea’s trade minister, are the final candidates for the top job at the WTO following the resignation of Roberto Azevêdo in May.

Following the lack of a consensus, the WTO had postponed the general council meeting to consider the appointment of a new DG till further notice. Lightizer confirmed that there was no way the Trump administration will be persuaded to back Iweala in its remaining weeks in office.

