DGN Lagos chapter chairman, Noba, pledges commitment to members’ welfare

The newly appointed Executive Council of the Lagos State Chapter has held its first meeting during which it outlined its agenda for the next couple of years.

Aniedi Awah Noba, Chairman of the guild said that although the Lagos State Chapter has been in dire straits, his administration is determined to raise a new awareness, and rally its members to ensure the progress of the body.

Speaking at the meeting which was held on Saturday, April 24, Noba noted that his administration will place priority on the welfare of members in Lagos State.

“That’s why we are targeting issues like security. Most of our members, when we are filming, we film with a bit of fear because we might get attacked by touts and all that. So we want to try our best and make sure that we work on that and make sure that our members can film anywhere in Lagos safely,” he said.

He also listed capacity building, membership drive, a rebranded DGN and frequent mobilisation of members as top on the agenda.

“We have made a resolution today that we must have meetings every month via zoom and then quarterly we’ll have a physical meeting. There is no way we will have this kind of connection with our members that there won’t be progress. One of the things I know will help us to achieve our goals and plans is the fact that we are bringing everybody together. We are forming a bloc and we are attacking all our plans as a bloc,” he added.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Lagos State Chapter of the Guild, Judith Audu noted that the new administration is dedicated to making things happen in favour of the members of the body by carrying everybody along.

“You can’t join an association you feel will not give you anything. What we want to do, the few of us here now is to create value, sell something for people to want to buy. Once we create a value, in a couple of months, things will definitely be different,” she stated.

