DHQ: 1,755 terrorists, family members surrendered in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said no fewer than 1,755 suspected Boko Haram terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East General Area between July 28 and August 11. Immediate past Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing held in Abuja. Onyeuko further disclosed that the fighting forces in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force also recovered the sum of N1,793,700 from the terrorists’ logistics suppliers, namely, Hussain Dungus, Ali Bulama Jidda and Mallam Ali Abuna.

“Consequently, within the week under review, a total of 1,755 Boko Haram terrorist members and their families, comprising 280 adult males, 523 adult females and 952 children surrendered to own troops at different location. “All surrendered Boko Haram terrorist members and their families were profiled and handed over to relevant authority.

“Similarly, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction on 3 August 2022 at Degbawa near Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. “The airstrike led to the neutralisation of a key Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander, Alhaji Modu (aka Bem Bem), and his fighters. Information gathered from the locals revealed that 20 terrorists were confirmed dead in the strike at the location where the terrorists converged for a meeting before the strike,” Onyeuko stated.

Meanwhile, he added that within the weeks in focus, troops neutralised 29 terrorists, arrested 55 and rescued 52 civilians, noting that all surrendered terrorists and items recovered have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. On the cash recovered, he said: “Items recovered from the suspects included the sum of 1,793,700.00 only, large quantity of assorted food stuffs, three handsets, two bicycles and other sundries.”

