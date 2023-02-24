News Top Stories

DHQ: 252 terrorist suspects surrendered in two weeks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said at least 252 terrorist elements, including their family members, surrendered to troops in the North East theatre of operation between February 9, and 23.

It insisted that the development signalled the gains being recorded by fighting forces against enemies of the state in the North East, and other parts of the country. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure at the biweekly briefing on ongo  military operations across the six geo-political zones.

Apart from the surrender, which the military said was consequent upon superior firepower, it added that scores of Boko Haram, as well as Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, were also neutralised during the period under review.

“Troops neutralised 27 terrorists and arrested 18 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistics suppliers, spies and informants at different locations within the theatre as well as rescued 20 abducted civilians while a total of 252 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist and member of their families comprising of 24 adult male, 79 adult female and 150 children surrendered to own troops at different location within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

“Relatedly, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorists’ enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations. Notably, on 13 February 2023, following an intelligent report that revealed the gathering of some wanted terrorists top commanders and leaders who had assembled at Madara Mountains to restrategise on their terrorist activities.

“Consequently, an air interdiction operation was carried out at the location. Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt a massive blow on the terrorists as several of the terrorists were reported to have been neutralised including some of key commanders while others escaped with severe injuries,” Danmadami said.

On ongoing operations to check economic sabotage in the South South, he stated thus: ‘”Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe and other operations in the South South region of the country have continued to sustain the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta through aggressive patrols, raids and clearance operations amongst other activities.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

South Africa Visa Application Centres resume services in two cities for the convenience of Nigerian nationals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Effective 13 July 2022, South Africa Visa Application Centres in Lagos and Port Harcourt have resumed operations for the convenience of Nigerian nationals residing in these locations. Applicants can now visit South Africa Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt for all visa categories at the following operational timings (except all public holidays): […]
News

Onitiri to INEC on 2023 Polls: Don’t cause anarchy, ensure fairness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), has been advised to conduct the 2023 general elections according to the rules and constitution of the country.  Speaking in Lagos yesterday, socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said the elections must be fair, free credible and transparent to prevent anarchy or any unnecessary constitutional […]
Editorial Top Stories

Need for strategic weapon recovery programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari recently expressed concerns about proliferation of small arms in the country during a virtual meeting with state governors and security chiefs. Disturbed with the development, the President queried the security and intelligence chiefs on how terrorists and bandits still have access to small weapons to carry out their nefarious activities despite the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica