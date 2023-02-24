DHQ: 252 terrorist suspects surrendered in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said at least 252 terrorist elements, including their family members, surrendered to troops in the North East theatre of operation between February 9, and 23.

It insisted that the development signalled the gains being recorded by fighting forces against enemies of the state in the North East, and other parts of the country. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure at the biweekly briefing on ongo military operations across the six geo-political zones.

Apart from the surrender, which the military said was consequent upon superior firepower, it added that scores of Boko Haram, as well as Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, were also neutralised during the period under review.

“Troops neutralised 27 terrorists and arrested 18 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistics suppliers, spies and informants at different locations within the theatre as well as rescued 20 abducted civilians while a total of 252 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist and member of their families comprising of 24 adult male, 79 adult female and 150 children surrendered to own troops at different location within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

“Relatedly, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorists’ enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations. Notably, on 13 February 2023, following an intelligent report that revealed the gathering of some wanted terrorists top commanders and leaders who had assembled at Madara Mountains to restrategise on their terrorist activities.

“Consequently, an air interdiction operation was carried out at the location. Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt a massive blow on the terrorists as several of the terrorists were reported to have been neutralised including some of key commanders while others escaped with severe injuries,” Danmadami said.

On ongoing operations to check economic sabotage in the South South, he stated thus: ‘”Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe and other operations in the South South region of the country have continued to sustain the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta through aggressive patrols, raids and clearance operations amongst other activities.”

