Top Stories

DHQ: Armed forces remain loyal to Buhari, won’t take over

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian military has warned politicians and military personnel against planning a coup.
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in a statement on Monday by Onyema Nwachukwu, its spokesman, said its attention has been drawn to comments by Robert Clarke, a senior lawyer, calling for power to be handed over to the military.
The military dissociated itself from the statement which it described as “anti-democratic” and said it remains loyal to the current administration.
“The attention of the military high command has been drawn to a statement purported to have been made by one Robert Clark (SAN), suggesting that current political leadership should hand over power to the military for the purpose of restructuring,” the statement said.
“The Nigerian Military wish to dissociate itself from such anti-democratic utterance and position. Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present Administration and all associated democratic institutions. We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the Civil Authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended.
“We shall continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities professionally, especially in protecting the country’s democracy, defence of the territorial integrity of the country as well as protection of lives and properties of citizens.
The DHQ warned politicians and military personnel against contemplating the idea of a coup as the full wrath of the law will be brought on anyone caught doing so.
“The Military High Command wishes to use this opportunity to warn misguided politicians who nurse the inordinate ambition to rule this country outside the ballot box to banish such thoughts as the military under the current leadership remain resolute in the Defence of Nigeria’s Democracy and its growth,” it said.
“We also wish to remind all military personnel that it is treasonable to even contemplate this illegality. The full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any personnel found to collude with people having such agenda. The current security challenges are not insurmountable.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria in partnership with other other security Agencies are working assiduously to ameliorate the challenge. Nigeria will know peace again. PLEASE BE WARNED!”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

S’East govs should liaise with freedom fighters against external attackers –Iba Gani Adams

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the South-east governors to liaise with their freedom fighter, as, according to him, the region cannot afford to accommodate an internal security threat at this point in time. Adams also said that the regional outfits, being promoted to fight against crimes and criminalities will […]
News Top Stories

Buhari rolls out auto-gas scheme for cars on Tuesday

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, roll out the auto-gas scheme in Abuja as the Federal Government moves to create alternative fuel for automobiles and other prime movers in Nigeria.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), Mohammed Ibrahim, made the announcement at a meeting with media […]
News Top Stories

Banks’ Q2 credit to private sector now N18.82trn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended credit facilities totalling N18.82 trillion to the private sector in the second quarter of this year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. This represented an increase of 1.9 per cent compared with N18.49 trillion recorded in the first quarter. Year-on-year, the banks’ credit to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica