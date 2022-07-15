News Top Stories

DHQ: Boko Haram ‘governor’, ‘three-star commander’ surrender

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said six top Boko Haram commanders surrendered in the North East on July 13. The operations were conducted between June 30 and July 14. Among the surrendered terrorists were a ‘Wali’ (governor) and ‘Kaid’ (a three-star commander). Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Benard Onyeuko made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja. Onyeuko named the repentant senior combatants as Mallam Mala Hassan (Wali), Ali Madagali (Munzur), Musa Bashir (Chief Anur), Buba Dahiru (Munzur), Jafar Hamma (Kaid) and Abbali Nakib Polisawa.

He said: “On July 13, six top terrorist commanders surrendered to troops in Gwoza. “It is pertinent to note that since the surrendering of terrorists to troops; the high calibre of commanders surrendered at this time is unprecedented among them a Wali (governor) and Kaid (a three-star commander). “Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered between 1 to 14 July, comprising 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children. “Furthermore, in the theatre, troops neutralized several Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists within the period under review at different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa – Gambora Ngala road, Pulka – Gwale road in Borno State, among others.”

Onyeuko also announced the arrest of terrorists’ collaborators, including their logistics suppliers. “All surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families were profiled and documented while all recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Enugu: Justice Eya panel submits report on Oruku crisis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Gov. Ugwuanyi assures on diligent study, expeditious implementation   The Justice Harold Eya-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, recently constituted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the communal crisis in Oruku Community of Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, submitted its […]
News

FG declares July 20, 21 public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday July 20, and Wednesday July 21, as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. In a statement, yesterday, Aregbesola said: “I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of […]
News

Military detain Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Military officers in Mali detained the president, prime minister and defence minister of the interim government on Monday, deepening political chaos just months after a military coup ousted the previous president, multiple sources told Reuters. President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Defence Minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica