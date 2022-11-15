DHQ declares 19 terrorist commanders wanted

News Top Stories

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday, said it has declared 19 terrorist commanders wanted, putting a bounty of N5 million on each of them.
Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major Gen. Jimmy Akpor, made the declaration in a post on a WhatsApp platform administered by the DHQ.

In a post entitled: “Wanted terrorists”, the DDI said: “Five million naira reward for any person who brings information leading to the arrest of these terrorists.” It posted the photos, names, and places of origin of the suspects.

The military listed named them as Sani Dangote, from Dumburum Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State, Bello Turji Gudda, from Fakai Village, ShinkafiLGA, Zamfara, Alhaji Ado Aliero, Yankuzo Village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara, Monore from Yantumaki Village, DanmusaLGA, Katsina State, Leko from Muzoji Village. Matazu LGA of Katsina State and Dogo Nahali from Yar Tsavtyar Jino Village, Kankara LGA, Katsina.

Others are Halilu Sububu, from Sububu Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara, Nasanda from Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara, Isa Kwashen Gar-wafrom Kamfarin Daudawa Village in Faskari LGA of Katsina, Ali Kachala aka Ali Kawaje from Kuyambaka village in Dansadau District, Maru LGA of Zamfara, and Baleri from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara.

The rest are Nagona, from Angwan Galadima Village in Isa LGA of Sokoto State, Abu Radde, from Varanda Village in Batsari  LGA of Katsina, Dan-Da from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina, Mamudu Tainange from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina, Umaru Dan Nigeria from Rafi Village, Mada District in Gusau LGA of Zamfara, Sani Gurgu from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina, and Magala from Maru LGA of Zamfara.

 

